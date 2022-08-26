Ned Nwoko Donates N50 Million As Endowment, For DELSU Students Entrepreneural Fund

– Reported by Mst. Snr. Comr. Prince Kay Enuenwosu

Prince Ned Nwoko, Billionaire International Lawyer, Philanthropist, Environmentalist and Business Man and often addressed fondly by peers and admirers as the Odogwu of Anioma Nation, was a Special Guest of Honor at the Launching of the Delta State University, DELSU, Student’s Union Government, SUG, Entrepreneurial Community, and donated the whopping sum of #50million naira, as an endowment fund, to assist students who will want to engage in acquiring special skills.

The Theme of the Event of the Event which is: “Education and the New World”, had the Philanthropist Ned Nwoko deliver a Lecture on the Economy and Insecurity, after which he donated the sum of #50 million naira.

Ned Nwoko during the lecture gave instances with the Economy of UK and Nigeria, stressing that Nigerian Students are disadvantaged based on the economic realities.

He said: “I love students, because I like the fact that they are studying. It’s an inspiration for me that you are studying; and that is why I decided to come to share my experience with you. I have always believed that the problems of Nigeria are in two folds, Economy and Insecurity. And ofcourse this is what my Political Party intends to tackle in their Rescue Agenda for Nigeria.

“Again, basically we are here because not the Economy. The Event of today is about the need to engage in Enterprise that will make you self employed after school other than being job seekers. This purely is an economic activity that is most likely to liberate you from poverty and advance the progress of our society.

“I want to also assure you that I will pursue a financial endowment that seeks to alleviate the stress of young people to start up life on a note of respectability. This is my dream and this is what I hope to achieve for the youths of this country as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“On this note, for the purpose of this laudable programme that you have initiated as students of this great citadel of learning under the auspices of the SUG, I will donate the sum of #50 million into an endowment fund that I will name after my two little kids – Munir Halifat DELSU-SUG Endowment Fund.



“Please note that the criteria to access the fund is your passion for skill that you can turn into an enterprise going forward from your being a student to an employer of labour”, Nwoko pledged.

The Vice Chancellor of Delta State University Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga commended Prince Ned Nwoko for his show of humanity and support, not only to the students but to the entire University community.

Egwunyenga described Ned Nwoko as the best philanthropist the university ever had, stating that the #20million naira Ned Nwoko donated to the Mass Communication Department in time past helped complete its programme accreditation, got the radio station of the department back on track and procured other useful equipment.

Prince Ned Nwoko was accompanied to the Delta State University Abraka ceremony, by his beautiful Wife, the delectable Nolywood Superstar, Regina Daniels Nwoko and the SA to Delta State Governor on Health Monitoring, Dr Micheal Nwoko. Other notable dignitries included the Delta State Commissioners for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga and Primary Education, Chief Sunday Oniriode, as well as traditional rulers and top political figures.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some special guests, including Prince Ned Nwoko and the two Delta State Commissioners.

Many of those who were at the DELSU event enthused that indeed Ned Nwoko is a blessing to humanity, an unusual philanthropist who derives joy in helping people and making the world a better place, even as they added that with Prince Ned Nwoko in the Senate, Nigeria as a Nation, Delta State and the great Anioma nation, will witness massive infrastructural and Human Capital Development.

H.E. Amb. Cyprian Odifili,

President, SUG & Commander In-chief, Aluta Forces, DELSU.

In a special note of appreciation, posted on several verified social media Facebook handles, the President, SUG & Commander In-chief, Aluta Forces, DELSU, Comrade Cyprian Odifili, wrote: “Let me appreciate the university management, our pace-setter Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga and our erudite Dean of Students, Prof. Chukwujindu Iwegbue for supporting the SUG to succeed in their efforts to make sure Delsuites comes first since the inception of our administration.

Importantly, we are sincerely grateful to Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko (chairman of the event) for giving the Vision a headway, maximum appreciation to him and his lovely wife for giving breath to the vision and bringing it to life With their maximum support. Delsuites are grateful.

Our appreciation also goes to the honourable commissioner for Youth Development, Comr. Ifeanyi Egwunyenga for his presence, connecting with the students and maximum support.

To the honourable Commissioner for Primary Education, Olorogun Sunday Onoriode, we appreciate you for your presence, your support and for serving as our Keynote Speaker.

The SUG equally appreciate the Executive Assistant to Delta Governor on Youths, Barr. (Comr) Hessington Okolo for his presence, his support and for always identifying with the youths.

To the Executive Chairman of Oshimili North, Hon. Esewezie Innocent, we are grateful.

This note will not be complete if we fail to mention other Distinguished Guests who directly and indirectly honoured our invitation. You all are part of this history and your names have been written in gold.

Special appreciation to my colleagues in the 28th Assembly of the SUG and my friends for their contributions to this historic development.

We all made this history with all your collective efforts and support. This skill acquisition program will no doubt equip our students to be able to face the reality of life after school, discourage them from engaging in illegitimate internet activities and it would also make the beneficiaries self-reliant at the end of the training.