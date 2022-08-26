S/SOUTH CHIEFS, ELDERS, OPINION LEADERS DRUM SUPPORT FOR DUMO LULU-BRIGGS; HAILS HIM AS ONLY CANDIDATE WITHOUT POLITICAL GODFATHER

Ahead of the 2023 elections here in Rivers State, well meaning individuals and groups have continued to approach the Rivers Accord for partnership, with the aim of collectively giving Rivers State that future they have for long anticipated.

According to these positive minds, there can never be a better time than now that we have credible, independent minded candidates who have no godfathers they will serve, but to serve Rivers people with the sole aim of delivering the dividends of democracy to them.

They have further noted that, there is of course a paradigm shift in the air that has come to stay, such that this time it cannot be about Party, but indeed about the person behind the party.

It is against this backdrop therefore, that a front line advocacy group for good governance, under the aegis of “South South Chiefs, Elders and opinion leaders of Nigeria” (SSCEOLN), also approached the party for such partnership that will birth a Rivers State of great possibilities, because of its Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

The group made this known yesterday, Thursday, 25th August, 2022 during a press conference, at the NBA hall, Moscow road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Press conference had speakers who made supporting statements that were a combination of emotional, sagacious activism, desirous, emphatic, revelational, certainty, decisional, Deliverance, Liberetional and Blessed.

Addressing the Press, the first speaker spoke passionately, on how life favoured Rivers people in the past, but was now a pain and disaster at the same time.

He referenced the leadership of the first Military Governor of River State, HRM, King Alfred Diete Spiff. He said, the Institutions at that time were favorable, to the extent there was no known gap between the rich and the poor, as all had equal access to quality health care, quality education and great availability of jobs, where you don’t have to go through the eyes of a needle to secure a good job.

According to him, if today was yesterday, he wouldn’t have been a Qualified Engineer of 40 years plus, still running. That the free education given him from his secondary to university education made him the great success that he is today, adding that having experienced unimaginable excruciating pains of hardship, hunger, starvation, mediocrity and all manner of negativities in the Rivers society, Rivers people are saying, we want to go back to the Glory of yesterday.

“We are tired of the deceits, and enough is enough, our destinies cannot continue to be truncated by few individuals. So, as a people, we have resolved to take our destinies in our own hands by choosing for us that person that has shown the capacity to take us back to those Glorious days, and then project us further into the limelight of today’s reality, his name is Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Governorship candidate of Accord”, he said.

According to him, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has the ideas, he is a self led successful business mogul, an industrialist, an extraordinary philanthropist, an idealist and the only politician without a godfather.

The representatives of Niger Delta students ably led by it’s National leader, Comrade Maalo D’great, also spoke emphatically on needed change, noting that the youths of Niger Delta aren’t lazy, but that her political leaders are selfish and have abandoned their primary assignment for their selfish interest, thereby denying them of the right tools that will catapult them to greater heights.

The body said, what the youths need to grow with is pragmatic leadership, a leadership that has a high ethical and moral standard that will give the youths access to quality education system that is garnished with digital value, support scholarship schemes, empowerment, entrepreneurship, character, competence, and exceptional administrative skill.

Comrade Maalo further opined on behalf of the students body, that a wholistic educational development isn’t achieved merely by academic inclination, but that of educating the head with academics and educating the hands with skills, adding that a combination of these is what delivers quality education.

They said, having searched through and through, they have come to the conclusion that no other fits such gigantic shoes than the man, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who is a student community on his own. That he has been a Student friendly agent, and through his “The We agenda” initiative, has touched many lives and still touching.

They also noted that over 2000 students have beneffted through his palliative programs, as more than 200 students annually get their school fees, paid through his Philanthropic gestures, which is quite amazing, especially for someone that has never held any public office before.

So, their resolve to support Dumo Lulu-Briggs is for the same reason that their future lies, and they have decided to be selfish about it when the time to vote for Dumo Lulu-Briggs comes in 2023, they louded.

The women/mothers weren’t left out in this history making press conference, as the National women Leader, Mrs Sundayba Prince Datema summarized hers to be that, as mothers and wives, they have suffered many losses, and now deserve the real change, adding that they need governance that will give their children good life, quality education, excellent healthcare and access to good jobs when they leave school.

She said, that was how it was then, and the time has come for them to go back there, even as she insisted that they need a government that will bring about several cities in Rivers State, and not to only develop a particular city in a State that has 23 LGAs.

The National women leader of the South South Chiefs, Elders and opinion leaders, then emphasized, “As mothers, we need a government that will treat everybody equally”, stating that, if the child of the leaders are accessing quality education abroad, then their own children also deserve the right to be schooled abroad.

She noted angrily, that the resources selfishly used in giving their own children quality education belongs to all Nigerians, therefore, it is wickedness, unethical and criminal for a select few to use such resources for self benefit rather than for all.

According to her, as mothers and wives, they have seen that man that is capable of satisfying the people’s needs, a man that has not held any public office before, yet has for long made it his duty to be tending to people’s needs, giving our children the same voice the rich and mighty in society do have today, all from his personal hard-earned resources. Such a personality if given the chance, will Do More. His name is Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, she said.

According to her, “Dumo Lulu-Briggs is already living like a King, he is not a poor man, he is not going there take from us as others have been doing and by that dangerous act of selfishness have kept us in this darkness and wilderness that we are today. Dumo is going there to give, he will not take what he already has”.

She further revealed that: “Dumo Lulu-Briggs has everything that can materially satisfy the needs and wants of man, but his desire is to take away our sufferings, to be that interface between God and man, that our needs can be met. He is but that King that wants to serve Rivers people. Therefore, let’s give a King, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the chance to come and serve us, as he has been doing,” she appealed

The key speaker who is the National Chairman of the group, High Chief (Dr) Omubo Harry, spoke passionately on how Rivers State has lost its relevance in the politics of Nigeria, as a result of bad governance.

According to him, as Chiefs and Elders it’s a norm for them to correct errors, for it will be an abominable act for them to see errors and not correct them. Therefore, as an advocacy group for good governance, they have resolved to take advantage of the 2023 election to correct the abysmal errors that have destroyed many great destinies in the State and kept the State in such a retrogressed position.

As such, in their resolve, they didn’t consider party, save that of the character of the person wielding the interest for the exalted throne of Rivers State, and have chosen to give their unflinching support to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Governorship candidate of Accord.

They revealed that their resolve to support Dumo Lulu-Briggs is based on his antecedents. First, that he has a heart of burden bearing. Has in his individual capacity measured with and evidently surpassed the low leveled capacities of those that are in government holding public offices and recklessly spending the common wealth of the people, yet, done nothing to alleviate the poverty that has bedeviled them.

That Dumo Lulu-Briggs as a successful business man has successfully led himself to that climax that sets him aside, taken many youths out of the streets and given their lives a true meaning. They said, such a man if given the opportunity will do a whole lot more.

They mentioned that, though they have parties they belong to, but that this time they have decided to prioritize character, Not party. A character that can give them what they need as a people, a need that will create an enabling environment for their aspirations to be realized.

The group added that, another reason for their support is that, Dumo Lulu-Briggs is the only candidate that has no political godfather that he will serve, take instructions from or be loyal to, but will use every ounce of Rivers people’s wealth for Rivers people.

On this note therefore, they said, “We the Chiefs, Elders and opinion leaders of Nigeria”, are for persons, Not Party, persons that have proved themselves to be sincere in giving Rivers lives a meaning. Not persons that will come to costume love, because it’s another election year or season, and then will abandon them, only to remember them after another 4 years.

“As a group, we need persons that have been there for the people, both in political season and out of political season. In this, we can convincingly tell you that only Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs remains the giant that has proved himself worthy of it, and we are here to stand on those great and assuring shoulders of his so that we can see farther; how we can arrive at our desire destination of a Rivers State of great possibilities, the group said.

“Another point is that Dumo Lulu-Briggs is a household name in Rivers State that is loved by all, a think tank, success driven, graced with the capacity to make such policies that can improve the wellbeing of Rivers people.

“Him shall we follow, him shall we through Christ Jesus believe in his mission vehicle, it’s in him we have become convinced that a Rivers State of joy is possible”, he concluded.

Other speakers included; Engr Cyril M. Harry, Ifot N. Fot, and Chief Hon. Prince Dateme

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord

26/08/2022.