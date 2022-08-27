2023: HIGHLIGHTS OF ATIKU-WIKE MEETING IN LONDON

While it is no longer news that Atiku Abubakar the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, met in London, face to face, to continue efforts at resolving the lingering impasse between both men, which has crippled key election activities in the PDP, what many were still guessing at after the ground breaking meeting, were the demands of both camps which, if satisfactorily accepted, would usher in the much needed peace in the PDP ahead of the 2023 election.

Flashpointnews online gathered from multiple sources, that the Atiku Abubakar team, which reportedly was outnumbered by two to one, was also bombarded with several straight-to-the-point demands by the Wike team which, though may not be difficult to fulfill, would also require another round of astute brinkmanship and more delicate negotiations, for real and sustainable harmony to be achieved.

The demands, according to sources and in no particular order are listed below:

Iyorchia Ayu to step down immediately as PDP Chairman (to be adequately compensated and treated with respect) Wike Camp to produce a New PDP National Chairman from the South West Zone. Atiku to serve for only one term to pave the way for power shift to the south. Wike Camp to produce only the Senate President and some principal officers of NASS

(Reps Speaker left open) Wike Camp to nominate for appointment Ministers for some key Ministries/Parastatals/Agencies Wike Camp to nominate DG Campaign, one Spokesperson and some other key positions in the campaign structure. Agreement on power sharing to be signed by both sides and sealed by the court.

PDP insiders opine that, while the Atiku team, already familiar with most of the demands which have been consistent from several earlier exploratory meetings between both camps prior to this face to face meeting between the two major protagonists, may be prepared to grant some of the pre-election demands, including encouraging the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to seriously reflect and consider his position, vis-a-vis the chances and fortunes of the party, going into the 2023 elections.