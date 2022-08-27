DELTA GOVT PASSIONATELY FIGHTING TO CURB DRUG ABUSE

– By Kent Enwelikwu

To curb and control the improper use of drug and its abuses, Delta State Drug Control Committee, has heightened Awareness Campaign Against Drug Abuse in the state.

The Committee, in an awareness campaign tour against drug abuse on Friday, visited Ochele Community, Umuezei Quarters by Allen in Asaba, Delta State.

Revealing the purpose of the visit to the Obi of Ochele Community, the Director General, Delta State Drugs Control Committee, Pharmacist Mrs. Helen Orie, appealed to the Obi of Ochele Community to help the Agency in spreading the message of drug abuse, its dangers and consequences according to law to his subjects.

According to him, “drug abuse is dangerous”, saying that people now abuse many substances containing chemicals which they inhale, drink or inject into their body.

She noted that those that are abusing drugs are supposed future leaders, adding that “we don’t want them to waste away, that is why we are spreading the message so that the community will be free from drug, likewise Asaba, Delta and the nation at large”.

Stating the implications of drug abuse to the youths, she said the federal government had observed and therefore, worried that the youths are being affected by using drugs negatively in the society.

In addition, Chris Owoeye listed alcohol as a good example of drug abuse, saying it causes danger to our health and system, just as he urged youths to desist from drug abuse.

In his response, the Obi of Ochele Community, Obi-Honourable Chima Okonta noted that the awareness campaign against drug abuse is a good move by the state government, thereby appealing that the institution should look beyond the street in fighting to curb this menace.

He urged the government to also sensitize the system by way of doing what they preach in order to enable both state and federal governments achieve their goal of curbing the society of illicit and abuse of drugs, which usually lead to all manners of crime bedeviling our society today.