Delta@31: DELTA REPS CAUCUS CELEBRATES, FELICITATES OKOWA, DELTANS; REVELS PEACE, UNITY, PROGRESS IN DELTA STATE

The Delta State Caucus in the House of Representatives has appreciated the unity, peace and progress that are evident in Delta State since its creation 31 years ago, despite obvious diversity in culture, linguistic, and politics.

According to a statement jointly signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudu Elumelu and the Chairman of the Delta Caucus in the House, Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo, the caucus maintained that despite the diversities, the founding fathers and leaders that followed till date, has been able to manage the affairs of the State and brought about peace, unity and progress.

“On behalf of the Delta State Caucus in the House of Representatives, we sincerely and heartily congratulate our dear Governor and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), H.E. Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former Governors, founding fathers, all leaders in the state and indeed all Deltans on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Delta State.

“We are particularly grateful to the former Military President, H.E. Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, GCON, whom God used as an instrument in the creation of our dear State 31 years ago.

“We revel the peace, unity and progress in our State since its creation despite the obvious diversity in culture, language and political affiliations; deriving from the brotherly love and big-heartedness of Deltans, the vision of our founding fathers and the commitment of successive leaders in managing the affairs of the State,” the Caucus said.

While commending the incumbent Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for working assiduously in fostering greater love, unity and progress amongst the various ethnic nationalities in the State through the administration’s TEAM SMART and STRONGER DELTA agenda, the caucus was of the view that the Governor’s developmental strides in all areas across the State, in the last seven and half years has remained indelible, unprecedented and a formidable boost to the foundation laid by the State founding Fathers.

“We celebrate the efforts of the Governor and other distinguished sons and daughters of Delta State for their commitment and patriotic efforts in projecting our State in good light in all areas of human endervour both at the national and international arena.

“Since its creation, Delta State has continued to produce great minds who excel with tremendous accomplishments in business, politics, medicine, economy, science and technology, the arts, music, hospitality among others.

“The Caucus is overjoyed in celebration and urges all Deltans at home and in the Diaspora to continue in their patriotic spirit and in supporting Governor Okowa and other leaders at various levels so that the State can achieve its full potential in line with the visions of the founding fathers.

“We sincerely pray that God who brought us together in love will continue to strengthen us to achieve greater unity and prosperity as a State under His Divine Grace,” the Caucus concluded.