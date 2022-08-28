2023: AREWA GROUP IN RIVERS DECLARES SUPPORT FOR DUMO LULU-BRIGGS GUBER AMBITION; SAYS PRESENT LEADERSHIP LACKS HUMAN FACE

The Truth that the general elections in Nigeria come 2023 will not be Business as usual keeps gaining momentum. No doubt, here in Rivers State, it has become conspicuous that it will be our defining moment.

Interestingly, unlike before, residents of Rivers State have resolved to be clad with a totally different thought pattern, which is, “we shall no more prioritize party over candidate, But candidate over party.

No wonder, in recent times, even as the election timetable keeps reminding us that we are almost there, diverse groups here in Rivers State have continued to give unflinching support to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Governorship candidate of Accord.

The reason for these backings/supports is the same truth that is known to all, that aside his great leadership qualities, “Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is the only candidate without a godfather except God the Father in Heaven. He’s the only candidate that has shown capacity of tending to Rivers people, from his personal resources”.

So, it wasn’t a surprise when the Arewa (Northern) Group in Rivers State visited the Accord Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, at his residence, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to declare their undiluted support for his Governorship ambition.

The spokesperson of the Arewa group, Dr Nathaniel Bakura, spoke so passionately and indeed emphatically, like a people that are weary of applying same method of doing things yet expect different results.

According to him, “today, we had the opportunity to interact with the Governorship candidate of Accord, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

He noted that the Arewa group in Rivers State have suffered a lot of setbacks, especially with this soon outgoing administiion.

He said, “most of our brothers and sisters suffered from the demolitions that took place at Trans Amadi, Slaughter, Onne trailer park, Oyibo, etc. As if that wasn’t disastrous enough, some out of frustration and depression decided to go back to the North, at least go back home, did lost their beautiful lives in ghastly motor accidents”.

The spokesperson of the Arewa group said they didn’t just come here to meet with the candidate for such endorsement, but that they have painstakingly done their due diligence as they did with others, before taking this life changing decision, and then concluded that there is no other candidate that is better qualified, save Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

He noted that, they know that by his antecedents he is the right and only candidate that can be said to be courageous, competent, trustworthy, has empathy and the capacity to Liberate the good people of Rivers State from the shackles of poverty, hunger and economic depression.

Speaking further, Dr. Bakura added that, though this present administration may have tried in its own way, but surely it lacks a human face. The present government doesn’t care for the people, it only cares for itself, and we cannot continue like this.

He professed that there can never be a better time than this particular hour that has come, as we today boldly present to Rivers people our choice of Governor, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, come 2023.

In conclusion, the Arewa group spokesman saud, “By the grace of God we are galvanizing our people towards achieving our purpose of seeing Dumo Lulu-Briggs becoming the next Governor of Rivers State, believing that our votes will count for him”, he said.

We cannot deny the fact that there is a true change in the air. A paradigm shift that has come to stay, that all must come to the realization that, we must be put first and in everyday of our lives we must matter, Not after every 4 years, But every other day!

Accord! Oneness and Progress! Oneness and progress! In One Accord!

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

28/08/2022.