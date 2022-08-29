PRESS STATEMENT

29th August, 2022

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES SHERIFF OBOREVWORI, OVER APPEAL COURT VICTORY

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has congratulated its Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Court of Appeal.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by Delta State PDP Publicity Secretary Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, which reads: “Delta State Peoples Democratic Party PDP, heartily congratulates our Gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections and the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, on his well deserved victory at the Court of Appeal.

It will be recalled that a Federal High Court had earlier given judgement, disqualifying Rt. Hon. Oborevwori from contesting the 2023 Delta Governorship election on account of the alleged discrepancies in his documents, but the matter was successfully appealed, and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been reconfirmed as the substantive Delta PDP Gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election.

This defining victory at the Court of Appeal is not just a triumph for Rt. Hon. Oborevwori and his teeming supporters, but indeed a welcome victory for our great party, as it has revalidated and endorsed our stand that our party primaries were free, fair, transparent, and very credible.

We, therefore, use this medium to call and appeal to all loyal party members, especially our distinguished Olorogun David Edevbie, to see this victory as a solid and unshakable platform to come together as one united family and join hands with his brother Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the formidable PDP campaign train that will be put in place now that the issue of our Governorship candidate has been resolved.

We have consistently maintained that our party primaries were a family affair and that we will remain one united family irrespective of whatever the judicial result had been. The opposition is already devastated by this victory at the Court of Appeal and together we shall march with full confidence into the 2023 elections and triumph with an overwhelming landslide in all positions.

I call on all our Party Faithful to NOTE that there is; NO WINNER, NO VANQUISHED in the present circumstance.

Congratulations Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori!

Congratulations Delta PDP family!!

Congratulations Deltans.!!!

Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.

PDP! Power to the People!!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.