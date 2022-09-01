Sofiri Gladstone Dappa Quits APC

Warisenibo Sofiri Gladstone Dappa

Former House of Assembly Aspirant and the Director General of APC Rivers South-East Senatorial District Campaign Council for Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Warisenibo Sofiri Gladstone Dappa, called it quits with All Progressives Congress, APC in the State.

The decision by Warisenibo Gladstone Dappa, a foundation member of the APC yo leave the party, was contained in a letter to the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Opobo/Nkoro LGA chapter, issued on September 1st, 2022, signed by him personally and copied to Chief Emeka Beke, Chairman, APC Rivers State and Amb. Oji Ngofa, APC Senatorial Candidate for Rivers South-East Senatorial zone respectively.

Though Chief Gladstone Dappa did not give any reason(s) for his decision to quit APC or any indication of where he intends to berth next in his Political journey, he however conveyed in the letter that he had held wide consultations with family, leaders and followers, even as he expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve mankind within his disposition as well as the camraderie he shared with former leaders and members of the party.

The letter was also to serve notice automatically, of his resignation from the position as DG, Amb. Oji Ngofa Senatorial Campaign Council for Opobo/Nkoro LGA.

Warisenibo Sofiri Gladstone Dappa’s letter, written on his letterhead, is published below: