KHANA INDIGENES HAIL DEP. GUBER TICKET WITH DUMO LULU-BRIGGS AS PARTNERSHIP IN GOVERNANCE FOR OGONIS; AS ACCORD COMMISSIONS PARTY SECRETARIAT IN LGA

As the days go by and as the 2023 elections stares us in the face, here in Rivers State, the indicators are that, the 2023 election will be a defining moment for Rivers people; whether to continue wandering in the wilderness or seek and embrace the solution vehicle, for onward Deliverance, Liberation and Blessing, the Rivers Accord.

The acceptance of Accord as the only platform that is worthy of the hour whose time has come to Liberate Rivers People, is daily getting clearer.

Recall that in its readiness and preparedness to takeover the leadership of State, the party has been going round the LGAs to commission her secretariats donated to the party by well meaning individuals that believes in the ideologies of the party, especially that this party is the only party that strongly and sincerely believes in putting people first.

On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, the party’s commissioning train arrived Khana LGA. As usual, it made its first stop at the custodians’ palace to state purpose of visit and seek the needed permission for onward commissioning. The palace of HRH, Mene Suanu T.Y. Baridam JP, gave the team that remarkable acceptance, love and honorable welcome that always reminds the team’s Leader, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Governorship candidate of the party that wherever he goes, he is a son of that land. What a vessel unto honor greatly used by the Master in this our time.

It will interest Rivers people to know that the reason these divers LGAs in Rivers State accord such memorable acceptance to Accord isn’t because they love the name of the party, but that the candidates in the party, the candidate’s flying the Party’s flag at different levels are unique in their ways.

They have such records that have come to prove to Rivers people that they are the reason for the moment, they are the messiahs that have come to take Rivers people out of the wandering state of the present wilderness that the people have suffered for long in the hands of other parties.

Take for instance, the Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has in the past touched lives in every LGA of Rivers State, there is no LGA in Rivers State that he hasn’t touched a life and made positive impact, and his presence has been felt in all. That’s why in every LGA, beginning from its custodians (the Royal palace), they have always acknowledged that he is not a stranger but a son of the land.

So, Khana LGA wasn’t different, but also gave same acknowledgement that the man whose hour it is to wipe away the tears of Rivers PEOPLE has stepped his foot on the soil of Khana.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs thanked the Royal father and his members of the Royal council for the awesome welcome, acceptance and show of love. Especially, the part of recognizing him as part of them.

While giving his speech, the Governorship candidate of Accord, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs reminded the Royal father of how he honoured his late father High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs with the highest title that could be given to a non-indigene of Ogoni; that he didn’t stop there but went further to give him a large expanse of land, which still exists till date and will in that regard, continue to keep the relationship between the two families intact.

According to him, the palace has indeed taken him as a son, as a part of them, and he is forever grateful for such honour and will never forget.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs also took the auspicious opportunity of the royal visit, to introduce the Deputy Governorship candidate of Accord on the joint ticket for the Rivers 2023 guber election, Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam, who is also a daughter of the land, to the Royal father and his council of Royal wisdom.

Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam on her part told the Royal father how her own father told them that he has a place in the palace, because he has always been a friend to the late Highness, that in that regard, she humbly believes that she isn’t a stranger in the palace, but only will say that she is welcoming herself to the palace.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs went further to say that the team was not in Khana to campaign, but to commission its party secretariat that the good people of the LGA donated to the party for onward party activities, adding that when campaigns commence, they will come back to tell the people the plans they have which will make a difference in Khana and indeed the entire Rivers State, such that will focus on the lives of Rivers people.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs said, in a Rivers State of heterogenous strata, it will be most unfair to continue in such darkness of one city State, but that what befits us is a State of 23 City’s State, and in that regard, Bori should not continue to be a glorified municipal council, but indeed a well befitting city.

The Royal father in his response, thanked the team for finding Khana worthy for such visit and to do the palace the honor it did, by first knocking on the royal doors to seek for permission before going ahead with the commissioning.

According to him, Dumo Lulu-Briggs is a household name in the palace, a name that has long been so with his father, and then to him and will continue to be part of this great kingdom. He gave his Royal blessing and wished them well in their endeavours, as they continue to thrive in the matter at hand.

The team was given a Royal welcome in Bane, so loving and well accepted by the Bane people in their Great number. At the palace, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was adorned with the traditional attire of the Bane people, which signifies that he is part of them and that the Royal family has wholeheartedly accepted him into the Royal Family.

The Team then proceeded to Bane community, the home of the Deputy Governorship candidate. You will recall that the incoming deputy Governor of Rivers State, Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam is a Royalty, and her father was the immediate past Royal Highness, HRH Late T.L. Karikpo of Bane, Ke-Khana kingdom.

The spokesperson of the palace gave such great welcome speech that honored the Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs in the light of trust, believe, love, total acceptance and victory at the same time. According to the spokesperson, the Bane people appreciates the Party and the Governorship candidate for picking their Daughter as a running mate.

The Bane people said, the move so made is a sign of wiping away their tears. He assured the visiting team that they should be rest assured that by this singular honor given them, every Son and Daughter of Bane will give their unwavering support for the victory ahead to be made certain.

The spokesperson continued, in the past, it’s been promise and fail and an experience of near success, but that they will not allow this chance that has finally come to pass them by. He noted that, nobody wants to continue in darkness, hunger, poverty and retrogression, and Bane people will not see this bright light that has given them the opportunity, to slip off their hands.

He further boasted, “one good thing about the Bane people is that, they know when to think and move in One mind, and this is one of such occasion that they have so decided to settle for no other but give their unwavering support to the Accord and the ticket of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and their kind, gentle, cool headed, diligent Daughter, Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam”, they promised.

The spokesperson also added, “Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, by this gesture of yours, you have demonstrated to us that you admire our revered father, brother, mentor and Icon, Ken Saro Wiwa who stopped at nothing in order to emancipate us from the claws of marginalisation and extinction. We love him so much and wil always share the part of the love we have for him for whoever tries to wipe away tears or heal our wounds, our trusted leader, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs”, he said.

In his response, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs the Governorship candidate of Accord who by this time was already overwhelmed by the honour given him, said, “I thank you immensely for this very wonderful honor accorded me, you have brought me not just into your kingdom, but into your home as one of you. This singular gesture is one that I shall always remember.

“I wanted to just come and thank you for giving me your daughter to run with, and by the special grece of God be the next Deputy Governor of Rivers State. I assure you that with this joint ticket, she will make you proud, make this kingdom proud and make Rivers State proud”, he said.

The solution bearer and by the grace of God the incoming Governor of Rivers State Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs who has always seen the late but still living Icon, Ken Saro Wiwa as a father, mentor and a light that directs men to the path of greatness mentioned that, though many have been saying and have come to say a lot about the revered Icon Ken Saro Wiwa.

“But, I resolved not to stop at same sayings, but go a step further by putting those words to action by picking one of his very own to run with me on same ticket. Furthermore, it’s important that we invoke the spirit of the great man, because he has done so much, not just for the Ogoni people, but for Rivers people and indeed the entire Niger Delta”.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs stated that most of the things enjoyed by the South South today, are all proceeds of the struggles made by this great Icon, Ken Saro Wiwa, adding that, “by the Grace of God, all that he laboured for and and for the cause which he died, we shall remember and reference that in the WE agenda administration”, he said.

He noted that he only came to thank Khana people for giving him such a wonderful lady to run with, but to his greatest suprise, they are the ones thanking him for picking her. According to him, it only shows that they are both mutual in thoughts and that the unity so expressed shall continue so.

As a mark of honour, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and the rest of the commissioning team then proceeded to the grave side of the great Sage, Ken Saro Wiwa to give him honor by laying wreaths at his tomb. At the tomb, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs prayed that the struggles of the Departed Icon will not go in vain, but that every seed he has planted in the cause of his duty shall be fruitfully harvested in the lives of Rivers people, such that will manifest unspeakable joy.

The reception at the commissioning venue was captivated with a multitude of Khana people, clearly showing great acceptance, trust and the believe that a Deputy Governorship run with the character of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is a partnership with the first seat. That with Dumo Lulu-Briggs as a Governor of Rivers State and Tambari Hilda Dedam as the deputy Governor, Ogoni people will never feel as Deputy, but as partners in governance.

The commissioning was done to the Glory of God, for the success and Victory of Accord Khana, for the betterment of Khana people and for the Fruitfulness of Rivers State and her people .

Accord! Oneness and Progress! Oneness and progress! In One Accord!

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

03/09/2022.