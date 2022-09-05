WIKE COMMISSIONS OSISIOMA FLYOVER, DUALIZED ABA/OWERRI ROAD; AS IKPEAZU BERATES DETRACTORS

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has berated naysayers whom he said described the first ever Abia interchange at Osisioma, built by his administration, as center table, noting that it is to their shame that the project is fully completed and commissioned even as he prayed God to forgive them.

Governor Ikpeazu, who made these comments during the Commissioning of the historic first ever interchange in the State, the Aba Osisioma flyover and the newly reconstructed and dualized Aba-Owerri Road for public use, by Governor Nyesom Wike, on Monday, September 5, 2022, said despite the challenges, his administration was able to achieve the first of its kind interchange for the state, even as he described those who discredited the interchange as enemies of progress, noting that to their shame the vision has been accomplished.

Speaking at the events which were part of activities lined up to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the creation of Abia State, Governor Ikpeazu stated that the interchange was constructed out of his desire to facilitate ease of doing business by ensuring that the traffic jam that makes traders to spend hours at the Osisioma junction was controlled. He said that the interchange would bring about economic development of the State.

He said despite the challenges his administration was able to achieve the first of its kind interchange for the state, even as he described those who discredited the interchange as enemies of progress, noting that to their shame, the vision has been accomplished.

“To those who mocked this project, shame on you. May God forgive you for your trespasses. To those who told people lies; shame on you. Ugbua flyover agbasala unu”, he said in vernacular, meaning that the flyover has become a topical reality.

The Abia first citizen noted that the desire of his administration to ease both human and vehicular movements in and around the state informed his decision to construct the interchange to enhance ease of doing business, and create an enabling environment for all. He expressed belief that the interchange will begat more across the state.

According to him, “People were spending up to three hours to get into Aba and the markets and we have to listen to their plea for a relief, hence, this interchange you see here today.

“The essence of government is to serve the people and as an elected governor, I have the responsibility to meet your needs. I want to envisage the contribution of this interchange to Aba and its environment. Traders in Ariaria, Ahia Ohuru, Ehere and others are the ultimate beneficiaries of this. Government cannot be good if we can’t change the narrative. My prayer is that this flyover will begat more in Aba and other parts of the state”.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who, in a press statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, also congratulated the Aba Business Community and Abians at large on the realization of the project and described the day as special for the people of goodwill, adding that, for the opposition and those who castigated his government while the construction of the interchange lasted, it was a sad day for them.

Governor Ikpeazu said his decision to chose his colleague and friend, the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike draws from his value for flyover which is evidenced in his construction of many quality flyovers in his state.

According to him, the Rivers Governor is the father of flyovers in Nigeria and understands the value of an interchange.

“Governor Wike knows the value of flyover and has constructed the best quality ones in his state, hence, our reason for choosing him to commission the project”, he explained.

Commissioning the projects, the special guest of honour and Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for changing the developmental narratives of the state. He said he was proud to be associated with Governor Ikpeazu even as he stated that Abians did not make a mistake in electing him as their Governor.

Extolling Governor Ikpeazu for utilizing the meagre funds of the State to do projects for the people, Governor Wike maintained that Governor Ikpeazu has shown that he means well for the people of Abia through his projects which he said has done his senatorial bid a world of good and given him atremendous advantage.

Governor Wike who was full of praises for his brother governor said he is proud to be associated with him and will continue to do so no matter the odds and while urging Governor Ikpeazu to continue his good works till his last day in office, called on Abians not to relent in throwing their weight behind him and urged them to cast their ballots for all PDP candidates at the 2023 polls.

He said ” I am proud to associate myself with you because you have shown to the people of Abia State who have given you the mandate to change the narratives. I don’t associate myself with those who don’t know what they want. Ikpeazu, you are a man who knows what he wants and have changed the narrative for Abia”.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr. Bob Ogu disclosed that the interchange was conceived by Governor Ikpeazu as soon as he came on board in 2015 and true to his words to provide an interchange for Abians, the interchange which was started in 2017 is now a reality.

He expressed joy that the dreams of the Governor in conceptualizing the project has been realized and congratulated Abians on the feat.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Osisioma Ngwa LGA, Chief Christian Kamalu, described the commissioning of the first ever interchange located at Osisioma as historic and thanked the Governor for the project.

The Osisioma LGA Chairman, while appreciating the Governor for constructing the interchange and highlighting its importance to the Aba business environment, also emphasized the commitment of the people of Osisioma Ngwa Local Government to to remain loyal to his administration to the end.