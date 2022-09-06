RIVERS CAN’T GIVE ITS VOTES FOR FREE ANYMORE – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says votes from the State, in the 2023 general election, will be put where a concrete reward is guaranteed for such electoral support.

The governor noted with dismay that since 1999, no State had given votes to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) more than Rivers State, but such support has never been rewarded because there is no visible benefits in terms of federal government projects.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant Media to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike made the observation at the formal inauguration of the Etche Campus of the Rivers State University in Abara community of Etche Local Government Area on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

The governor also flag-off the construction of Ultra-modern 2 storey building of 2 and 3 bedrooms staff quarters within the campus premises.

Enough of such support, governor Wike declared because the State cannot settle for the crumbs, but will courageously negotiate for what is befitting to it’s status.

“At the appropriate time, we will take decision on what to do. This is because since 1999, I want Rivers people to reflect on this, ponder over it, we brought the highest votes to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I challenge any State to say they brought more votes for the PDP. I challenge any State to say, in terms of support, for the PDP. Which State has given more support than Rivers State? Is there anyone? Since 1999, show me one federal project in Rivers State. Is there anyone? So, if you want our votes, then tell me what you will give Rivers people. Our votes are not for dash anymore.”

Rivers State governor recalled that while some of his colleagues during the 2019 general elections negotiated and gave their votes to President Muhammadu Buhari, Rivers State alone resisted by giving all its votes to PDP. Such persons, governor Wike noted are now talking as if they love the PDP more.

“This (federal) government fought us, but we survived it. Most of them who are talking now, if this federal government had descended on them, most of them would have crumbled. They were going to negotiate with Buhari in 2019, that was how Buhari won election. They came to me, I said no negotiation, PDP must win.”

The governor revealed that some of his close associate have expressed concerned about his safety, but he has told them not to be bother because God was on his side.

“Some people tell me be careful, they will kill you. Kill who? who told you will not die first before you reach me. So those of you who are panicking, you don’t need to panic. If you have God, what are you afraid of? They’ve chased us, they’ve fought us but today we are standing strong.”

Governor Wike also clarified his comments on why he said he was willing to deal with those who want to challenge his electoral capacity.

The governor said God has given him power, and resources as a governor to do what is appropriately good for Rivers people and will not leave what he would do for God to do.

Governor Wike commended the Rivers State University for not joining the protracted industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) because there is no basis for it.

“Thank God our university did not join the strike because there’s no basis for them to join the strike. Why did I said so? You will recollect sometimes ago when lecturers were sacked in the university, when the school was shutdown by the previous administration, ASUU never went on strike in sympathy of our university.

“And so, I told the university, I am not here as father Christmas. If you have your problem face the government and solve your problem. If any other state have problem, they should solve their own problem. Our students cannot suffer because one university somewhere is not being paid. When we had our own problem, nobody came to sympathise with us.”

Commenting on the project, governor Wike said it is another fulfillment of the promise made to Etche people, which will definitely drive development in the area.

Governor Wike assured that the staff quarters that has been flagged-off will be completed in the next 6 months.

He directed the Etche Council chairman, Dr. Obinna Anyanwu to, as his contribution, construct a police station opposite the RSU Etche Campus within the next 3 months in order to provide security for the campus.

Providing a description of the Staff quarters, the Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects Deinma Iyalla said, of the 2 blocks two-storey buildings, one block will have 6 units of 2 bedrooms while the other block will have 6 units of 3bedrooms.

Also speaking, Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Chinedu Mmom said with the establishment of a campus of RSU in Etche, governor Wike has provided educational facility that will enable students do more practical for resourceful output.

On his part, Chairman of the governing council of RUS, Justice Iche Ndu noted that Governor Wike has done well and his deeds will remain indelible in the annals of development of education in the State.

Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule said the project and other support given by governor Wike to the institute demonstrate his determination to promote access to education at a sustainable level.