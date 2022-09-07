NIPR Partners Security Agencies to Address Security Challenges

Press Release.

As part of it’s efforts to improve on the current security situations in the country, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has called for more collaboration with the relevant securities agencies to bridge the gap that emanated from the disconnect between security operatives and the populace so as to address the issue of insecurity holistically.

The Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Delta State Chapter, Godfrey Osakwe, made the call today during a courtesy visit to the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Asaba, Delta State.

Osakwe, commended the Nigerian Army for their continuous citizens engagements for effective security policing in the country, particularly in Delta State.

Worthy of note is the establishment of a toll free line, 193 where citizens can interface with the Army from any network across the nation, a step in the right direction, Osakwe enthused.

Responding, the Commander, 63 Brigade of Nigerian Army, Asaba, Brig.Gen.David Saraso, represented by the Chief of Staff, of the Brigade, Col. Emmanuel Azenda, commended the Institute for the initiative and stated that the Army placed a high premium on citizens engagements and partnership, for effective security policing, in line with present day realities.

The Commander expressed optimism that the 63 Brigade Asaba, Delta State, look forward to a robust relationship with Delta State Chapter of NIPR with a view to ensure effective citizens’ collaboration and participation for a more secured and peaceful environment.

Prominent members of the Institute at the courtesy visit were, Florence Nwabuonwu, Vice Chairman, Gertrude Onyekachukw-Uteh, Treasurer, Ese Obote-Ogwu, Assistant Secretary and Donald Ojebo, Member.