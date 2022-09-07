PDP Crisis: 17 PDP GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATES VISIT WIKE IN P’HARCOURT

PDP Governorship candidates from 17 states, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, behind closed doors, at his private residence in Rumueprikon, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The candidates were said to have arrived Port Harcourt at about 8pm and immediately went into the meeting with their host.

The Nation Newspaper, quoting a source from Government House, Port Harcourt, said the governorship hopefuls from Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, and 13 other states met with the Rivers State Governor, ahead of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the PDP, scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Though what was discussed in the meeting was not disclosed, the Paper noted that there were indications the visit could be linked to the 2023 elections and the party’s chances in view of the current crisis rocking it, which has pitched Governor Wike against the Party’s National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, since after the presidential Primaries and the controversy that rocked the selection of the Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.