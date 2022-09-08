ANIAGWU DEBUNKS INSINUATIONS OF INSIDERS WORKING AGAINST PDP’S VICTORY IN 2023

The spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign and Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwau, has debunked insinuations suggesting insiders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are working against the party’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Aniagwu, who made the disclaimer today in Asaba at a press briefing while responding to issues raised by journalists, clarified that what the PDP was managing was a more collaborative effort and not whether people were working against the party.

On claims by some that the PDP presidential candidate planned to handover federal universities to state governments, he stated that his principal actually emphasized his desire to collaborate with state government to improve the functionality of universities in the country.

He discountenanced claims that the bandwagon effect of youth was in favour of the labour party presidential candidate, insisting that there were youth everywhere including the PDP.

Aniagwu said Atiku Abubakar, when elected, would make Nigerians in Diaspora to start voting at elections, arguing that their number was huge and economically beneficial to the country