MANAGING NIGERIA’S DIVERSITY TOPMOST IN ATIKU’S AGENDA – Aniagwu

The task of managing the diversity of Nigeria is said to be top most in the agenda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if voted in as president in the 2023 election.

This position was made known today in Asaba at a press briefing by the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Mr Charles Aniagwu.

Aniagwu revealed that the PDP presidential candidate had outline plans to utilize the services of world class Nigerians to bring about cohesion in all the geographical divides, which he noted had been badly managed by the All Progressive Party (APC) controlled federal government.

He revealed that Atiku Abubakar had concluded work on a bill to address corruption and devolution of powers to the state and local governments to strengthen the federal system of government of the country.

According to Aniagwu, who also doubles as the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, the PDP presidential candidate had already started meeting with the business community across the country, such as the Lagos State Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He said such meetings were aimed at fashioning out means to effectively address the economic downturn in the country and bring Nigeria to winning ways economically when elected president.

While stressing that his principal would run an open and transparent government, the spokesperson said that before swearing when voted in, the ministerial list would be made known first for public scrutiny before sending it to the national assembly for screening.

Aniagwu said the PDP presidential candidate would give respect to all shades of opinions and religious beliefs, adding that Atiku Abubakar was the only presidential candidate that had codified his blueprint for governance, tagged: ‘My Covenant with Nigeria’.

He challenged anyone in doubt to research on it by browsing the document on the internet, emphasising that his principal was the only one prepared for the challenges confronting Nigeria.

The spokesperson stated that the Atiku-Okowa ticket was meant to rescue and that the aspiration was not to occupy office but that with the experience of having seen enough of the suffering in Nigeria, was eager to restore hope and make things work again.

He warned Nigerians not to give power to those he referred to as liars in order for them not to continue to ride roughshod on the integrity of Nigerians.