QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIES @ 96; PRINCE OF WALES BECOMES KING CHARLES III

Queen Elizabeth II (top) and King Charles III (bottom)

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96, after a historic 70-year reign as Britain’s longest-serving monarch

The Queen passed away on Thursday 8 September, 2022, in Balmoral, Scotland, the traditional residences of the British royal family since 1852, when the estate and its original castle were bought from the Farquharson family by Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria, outlasting all of her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in social and political life.

Her son, Charles the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King, ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations – a role for which the 73-year-old has spent a lifetime in preparation.

Clarence House, the official London residence of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cromwall, has confirmed Charles will be known as King Charles III.

The Queen, who celebrated her actual 96th birthday on the 21st April and her official birthday on the second Saturday of June, had faced mobility issues in recent months , even as speculations and concerns about her health had continued to grow over the last couple of years.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

King Charles III, paying tribute to the Queen, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Staff have carried a podium onto Downing Street after Buckingham Palace broke the news of the Queen’s death.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, dressed in black, addressed the nation outside No 10. She said: “We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.’’

Liz Truss referred to Charles, the new King, as King Charles III, saying: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, his majesty King Charles III.’’

The Queen’s passing comes 17 months after the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, to whom she was married for 73 years.

It will be recalled that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for COVID-19 and had some cold-like symptoms in February this year, but it was the first time she had tested positive, even though she had taken the three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

She received her first dose in January 2021, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, who later died a few months later due to unrelated health issues and it is understood that she had two more doses of the vaccine, the original second dose and then a winter booster a few months ago.

The Queen recovered and was seen to be in excellent health when she received the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, the right honourable Elizabeth Truss MP on Tuesday, September 6, at Buckingham palace and requested her to form a new administration, to which Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as prime minister.

Officials have brought a notice confirming the Queen‘s death to the gates of Buckingham Palace, where the flag has been lowered to half mast.