TSA Award: RT. HON. DUM DEKOR TO BE CROWNED FEDERAL LAWMAKER OF THE YEAR, SEPT. 11

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor

Press Statement

TSA Award: Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor To Be Crowned Federal Lawmaker Of The Year, September 11

The federal lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor may be heading for the Guinness Book of Records as he receives another award, Sunday, September 11, 2022 as the Federal Lawmaker of The Year (2022).

Having been earlier voted ahead of other nominees for the Honour, Rt. Hon. Dekor becomes one among the few eminent Nigerians in other categories to be bestowed with the Trendsetters Award (TSA) on Sunday at the Hago Heights Event Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Ogoni-born federal lawmaker who doubles as the House Committee Chairman on Host Communities has also been acknowledged as actively functional at the National Assembly and honoured accordingly with several other awards including the DMOMA Award as the Federal Lawmaker of the year (2021).

In addition to the business of lawmaking, the former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and one time Commissioner for Works in the State, Rt. Hon. Dekor has also been spotted for his deep concern for the youths, having floated various scholarship schemes and skills acquisition programmes as part of his oversight functions in Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas.

Meanwhile, the management of National Network Newspaper has congratulated Rt. Hon. Dekor for coming tops in his award category amid flood of goodwill and congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Media Team