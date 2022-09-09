ATIKU ‘LL PROVIDE GOOD GOVERNANCE FOR NIGERIANS – Spokesman



Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said the party’s candidate for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will provide good governance for Nigerians.



Aniagwu, who is also the Delta State Commissioner for Information, told a news conference on Tuesday in Asaba that Nigerian youths were united for the good governance of the country, assuring that the party’s standard bearers were prepared to provide Nigerians with the right leadership they yearn for.



He remarked that the presidential candidate was not in the race for the sake of becoming the president but to return Nigeria from the path of hopelessness to a nation that works for its people.



He stated that Atiku’s document, “My covenant with Nigerians” was geared towards providing solutions to the myriad of challenges bedevilling the nation.



“It is a ticket to rescue Nigeria, it is not a ticket to tell you the problems of Nigeria because the problems are very known to you so we are not going to go along the line of just talking because Atiku has said that he is going to walk the talk.



“Our youths are united for the good governance of our country and Atiku-Okowa are prepared to provide Nigerians with that leadership.



“Atiku is not aspiring to be President because he wants to occupy the office of number one in the country but because he has seen that our people are going through troubled times.



“And so he has decided to bring to bear the experiences he has garnered over the years both in the private and public sectors to make the difference so that Nigerians will begin to have hope in their country,” he said.



The PDP Campaign spokesman said that

“Atiku is very worried that Nigerians are leaving the country in droves and he is determined to restore hope to Nigerians so that those who are in the country including the professionals stay back in the country.



“And those who have had the experience of having to leave in search of greener pastures will immediately want to return to the country because things will work once again,” the spokesman said.



Aniagwu said the mismanagement of the nation’s diversity was responsible for the poor performance of the APC led government in the area of economy and security.



“Top on Atiku’s agenda is on the need to effectively manage our diversity. He believes that the major challenge that we have had as a nation is the very poor and abysmal management of our diversity by the APC led government.



“And because our diversity has not been properly managed we have found it very difficult to be able to place round pegs in round holes.



“This misfit on account of the very poor management of our diversity largely accounts for the very very disturbing development in our economy and security.



“He will start by addressing it to ensure that irrespective of where you are from, Atiku says he will work with every Nigerian so long as they have the capabilities to deliver.



“This he indeed demonstrated when he served as Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration where he attracted professionals from across the globe to turn the fortunes around for the country.



“There is not just the need to hope for the future but that the future is already here with us.



On the continued ASUU strike, Aniagwu said, “Atiku is very much disturbed that our children are still at home after 7 months and as a leader who believes in the role of education in the development of any nation, he has encouraged the APC led government to take steps in bringing back our children to school,” he added.