Tambuwal Has Not Resigned as Forum Chairman – PDP-GF

Governor Aminu Tambuwal (top) and Governor Seyi Makinde (bottom)

Contrary to widespread reports that the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF) and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has resigned as the Forum’s Chairman and replaced by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, a press statement has been released by the Forum DG, Hon CID Maduabum, debunking the report.

A story which circulated widely especially on social media, had stated that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had emerged as the new Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, few minutes after Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State resigned from the position, on Thursday, September 8, at the PDP National Executive Council, NEC Board meeting, in Abuja.

However, the Communique issued at the end of the PDP National Executive Council meeting, and signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, did not mention Governor Tambuwal’s resignation as PDP-GF Chairman, but instead acknowledged the resignation of PDP Board of Trustees, BoT Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin and his replacement by former Sen Adolphus Wagbara, former Senate President, in an Acting Capacity.

The statement by the PDP Governors Forum DG reads:

September 8 2022

PRESS STATEMENT

This is to inform the general public and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party , that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal , CFR has not resigned as Chairman of the Forum contrary to some media reports.

Members of the PDP GOVERNORS FORUM are working behind the scenes to resolve all contending issues concerning the Party. To this end a meeting of the Forum will soon be convened.

Hon CID Maduabum, LL.M

Director General

PDP GOVERNORS FORUM