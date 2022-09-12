Constituency Project: OBI, PEOPLE OF IDUMUJE-UNOR HAPPY WITH ELUMELU – Aniamaka

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has continued to earn high regard, honour and commendation from the People of Idumuje-Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State for his people oriented constituency projects in their Community.

In a chat with Journalists who were at Idumuje-Unor on Sunday September 11, 2022, on a routine monitoring of the Minority leader’s constituency projects in the community, a prominent son of the community and a former Executive Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. Sunday Aniamaka affirmed that His Royal Majesty, Obi Charles Anyasi III, Obi of Idumuje-Unor and the entire people of the kingdom are grateful and happy with the Minority Leader for keeping to his earlier promise of completing the construction of the Onicha-Uku-Idumuje-Unor link road.

“I am very happy with Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and let me also inform you that His Royal Majesty, the Obi of Idumuje-Unor and indeed the entire people of my community are very happy and grateful to him for the people oriented constituency projects he attracted for us in our community.

“Elumelu gave us his word that he will complete this road and as you can see, is being fulfilled. He started from Onicha-Uku where it stopped and he did promise that it will be completed and to God we give all the glory, today we are witnessing the completion of the road project as he did promised. We are grateful and happy with him,” Hon. Aniamaka stated.

The former council boss revealed that the Obi-in-Council of Idumuje-Unor has already constituted a high powered delegation made up of himself and two other prominent Chieftains in the Community; the Odogwu, Chief Iyke Chukwudi and the Nwadialor, Chief Brian Odiakaose as emissaries, sent to the Minority Leaders with a view to expressing the appreciation of the Obi and the people of the Community for ensuring the construction of an ultramodern community Obi Palace and the completion of the construction of the Onicha-Uku-Idumuje-Unor road project which he noted are very critical to the wellbeing of the people of the community.

Aniamaka commended the project engineer handling the road project, for working in line with the scope and specification of the project.

“We are happy with the Project Engineer for the fact that we have been monitoring the project right from the time they excavated the road, filling with laterite, until they compacted the laterite and laid the MC1, till now that they are doing the asphalting.

“I must say that they have done very well based on specification and scope of the project,” he said and commended the inclusion of drains at the two sides of the road project, noting that the location of the road remains at the lowest part of the community were flood water comes from the various part of the community.

“This part is the lowest part of this community. All the water flowing from all parts of the community ends in this place and with these two side drains, they can now monitor the storm water coming from different parts of the community,” the former Executive Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government said.

Also in a chat, the Project Engineer, Engr. Chidi Ikegwunor said that everything was being done to deliver the project on Tuesday, saying that indeed they targeted Monday for the completion of the project, but for the weather.

“We started asphalting on Friday, if not for the weather, we targeted today Sunday for the completion and Monday for maintenance basically. As it is now, we have about 350 meters to cover which hopefully by Monday we will finish if the weather permits, and then Tuesday we do the maintenance, conclude and hand over the project because the Minority Leader has been on our neck”.

Engr. Ikegwunor said that the drains at both sides of the road, which is 600mts by 600mts, are basically for erosion control, considering the volume of water that comes from upstream.

“The drains were done to contain the water to make sure people here live without going through the stress of being submerged after the rains,” the project Engineer affirmed and revealed that the entire stretch of the road project has over 30 entrance slabs to each of the compounds along the road with four numbers of coverts at various points.

He commended the traditional ruler of Idumuje-Unor and his people for their level of cooperation and hospitality, shown to them, all through their stay in the community for the road project.

“We indeed appreciate them because they are good people. Their brother, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu is also a good person and a good representative, that is why he is bringing such wonderful projects to them,” Engr. Ikegwunor said