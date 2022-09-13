RT. HON. DUM DEKOR RECEIVES TSA FEDERAL LAWMAKER OF THE YEAR AWARD

PRESS STATEMENT

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, Federal lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Receives TSA Federal Lawmaker Of The Year

The Federal lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor was again crowned The Federal Lawmaker of The Year, Sunday, September 11, 2022 at a colourful event in Port Harcourt.

Having been earlier voted ahead of other nominees for the Honour, Rt. Hon. Dekor was one of the eminent Nigerians from other categories bestowed with the TRENDSETTERS AWARD (TSA) at the HAGO Heights Event Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Ogoni-born federal lawmaker who doubles as the House Committee Chairman on Host Communities had last year won the prestigious DMOMA Award as The Federal Lawmaker of The Year (2021).

In addition to the business of lawmaking, the former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and one time Commissioner for Works in the State, Rt. Hon. Dekor was also lauded for his deep concern for the youths, having floated various scholarship schemes and skills acquisition programmes as part of his oversight functions in Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas.

Represented by Surv. Burabe Donald, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Dekor thanked the organizers of the award and his nominees for recognizing hard work and said the only way to appreciate them was to work harder and contribute more to humanity.

He dedicated the award to members of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency who voted for him and have remained very supportive of all his programmes and activities.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Media Team

Tuesday, September 13, 2022.