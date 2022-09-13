SENATE ADHOC COMMITTEE ON OIL THEFT VISITS P/HARCOURT

Senate Adhoc Committee on oil Theft has visited Port Harcourt, on a fact finding mission on oil Theft and Bunkery in the Niger Delta Region.

Chairman of Senate Adhoc Committee on oil Theft, Bassey Akpan, told journalists on arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, that the massive stealing of Nigeria’s crude oil, which had seen the country lose huge earnings as well as hobbled its ability to meet the quota allocated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is worrisome.

“Our intention is to visit every oil terminal located in the Niger Delta Region to see things for ourselves, the reason for oil theft, the reason for oil losses. Because we at the national Assembly believes that the local refining capacity as a result of all the bunkering issues can never be guaranteed or be sustained or be ensured by the losses. We believe that there are other areas where the country losses this huge revenue and resources. So it’s a serious job we are out here to do,” he said.

Bassey Akpan who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Upstream and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East, said the committee will submit it’s reports to the National Assembly and appropriate recommendations.

Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie reports that the committee will visit some oil producing facilities in Port Harcourt and off shore later today as part of it’s fact finding mission.