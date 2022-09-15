2023: A/IBOM APC GOVERNOSHIP CANDIDATE’S FATHER, OBONG ASUKWO UDOFIA, SEALS HOPE FOR GUBER VICTORY

TOP: Obong Asukwo Stephen Udofia. BOTTOM: L-R: Obong Asukwo Stephen Udofia, his wife Obonganwan A. S. Udofia and Akwa Ibom APC Dep. Guber Candidate Hon. Victor Antai

Obong Asukwo Stephen Udofia, father of the Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Akan Udofia, has sealed the hope for the party’s victory in the next year’s election.

Obong Udofia, reverentially hailed and often addressed as Presido, in recognition and respect of his phenomenal stature and status as well as his monumental contributions to Akwa Ibom State over the years, gave his blessings to the duo of Akan Udofia and Victor Antai at his Ewet Housing resident on Thursday, September 15, 2022, during a consultative visit, saying: “Success would crown your race.”

The elder Udofia who described the ceremony as, “very significant”, joined his wife, Obonganwan A. S. Udofia, to bless Victor Antai for the race ahead, adding that, “God would do His will”.

“You are my next deputy governor. My spirit will go with you, our spirit will go with you. There shall be no fight and you will never lack.

“I pray for life for all of us. I called your guber Candidate, my son, who you are his running mate, ‘Akanimo Asukwo Udofia ‘, because I knew he is more than my wealth.

“There is nothing he touches that hasn’t prospered. The Lord shall go with you. This time is for consultation. When its campaign season, I will talk”, the elder Udofia said.

Speaking earlier during the event, the deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Victor Antai, thanked the parents of his principal and Nsit Ubium leaders for giving their son out as the next governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Kneeling before them, Antai undertook to work with the in-comimg governor to deliver on all assigned duties and ensure the prosperity of the state.

Also speaking, the Spokesperson for the Oro Nation and leader of representative delegation of Obio Ifong Isong Oro, Chief Ulo Ante Uye, said Victor Antai was a good Oro son who has made Oro proud in various fronts.

Ulo Uye said, “This is the deputy governor that Oro people have been waiting for. That’s why we are here. We believe this one will deliver. He is a grassroots person, and a mobilizer.

“Victor Antai has enormous respect for elders and the traditional institution of Oro. This visit is a true reflection of his high regard for elders and for the unity of the state.

“That’s why we have come to present our son to you and thank you for asking your son to choose our son”, he concluded.

While setting the tone for discussion, the political leaders of Nsit Ibom, described Victor Antai as a known politician who was a master political strategist.

Umondak said the Udofia-Antai ticket was sure going to fly to deliver meaningful programmes to the state.

Other delgates from Oro who accompanied Mr Antai to the visit included: Engr Ita Ntekim, Supol Moses Anwana, Chief Effiong Bassey, Chief Edet Ubokulo, among others.

Other leaders from Nsit Ibom included the political leader, Engr Ifiok Umondak; the political Lady of Nsit Ibom, Obongawan Dorothy Okure; Obonganwan Eme Okoko, among others.

Credit: Joseph Atainyang