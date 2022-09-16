2023: UDOM EMMANUEL IS CHAIRMAN, TAMBUWAL GETS DG, WIKE, IKPEAZU, MAKINDE, UGWUANYI, ORTOM, FAYOSE ARE MEMBERS; AS PDP UNVEILS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has unveiled the 2023 Presidential Election Campaign Council, with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as Chairman of the council.

Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the Director General (DG) of the Presidential Campaign Council, while Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state is Vice Chairman, North, while Engr Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is Vice Chairman South.

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, as well as other PDP Governors and critical stakeholders, are all members of the 326;member Campaign Council.

See list below: