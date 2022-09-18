DUMO LULU-BRIGGS SHOWERS RAIN OF PRIZES, GIFTS GALORE, GRANTS, EMPOWERMENT PACKAGES, AS DLB ALL RIVERS INTER-TERTIARY CHAMPIONSHIP ENDS

Friday, September 16, 2022, was a day of joy, happiness, laughter and unparalleled good fortune, as Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Rivers State Governorship Candidate of Accord in the 2023 general elections, graced the grand finale of the DLB Inter-tertiary Championship and exhibited his legendary boundless and unparalleled generosity, showering Rivers Youths in tertiary Institutions, with a blessed rain of gifts, grants, scholarships, start-up empowerment packages and other forms of largess.

The event was the climax of the 2nd edition of DLB Inter-tetiary Institution Debate and Quiz Championship, which held at Lemaco Halls Marque and Gardens world class Events Centre, along Ada George Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which had come to resounding and hugely successful conclusion and it once again provided another exciting and greatly anticipated glorious opportunity for Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to continue to exhibit his renowned true generosity, exemplary philanthropy and sterling leadership attributes.

There is no doubt whatsoever that the Rivers State Accord Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is indeed one of the finest examples of an excellent Leader, who has beyond all reasonable doubts, proved that he has not only the people’s interest at heart, but that he is an extraordinary servant Leader who has for long been prepared and ready to keep giving lives a true meaning.

Thus it was that Friday, 16th September, again provided ample proof of this long established truism, by the key note speaker of the event, Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndemele, a former Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State and spoke on the theme: “Youths in Leadership; The Way Forward”.

According to him, the panacea for bad or wrong leadership is for everyone to keep his or her small corner tidy and that if this is done, then all will be well with Nigeria and indeed Rivers State.

Speaking further, Prof. Ndimele noted that one doesn’t need to be a Commissioner, Minister, Senator or Governor before doing the right things of giving care or tending to what is supposed to be tended to, but that even from your kitchen, your home, you can lead and lead perfectly well.

To him, this is the meaning of keeping your small corner clean and that if only we all can have this understanding, Nigeria and Nigerians would have solved the challenges related with bad leadership.

Rivers people will agree that the Governorship candidate of Accord, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has been Tidying up his small corner, such that it has become his lifestyle. Truth be told, he is the Chief coner stone of the making of positive impacts in Rivers lives and beyond.

He didn’t wait and has not waited to become a government official before raising the great destinies he has been concientiously and independently raising, using his personal resources, which even underlined by the great support he has given to this event.

Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndemele’s keynote address is therefore, an explanation of the Dumo Lulu-Briggs’s servant leadership character example, that all Nigerians should use as a template, to make their choice of leadership in the forthcoming 2023 elections, particularly here in Rivers State, so that we will get it right this time.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, on his part, while speaking to newsmen after the event, had this to say: “You know, like I have always reiterated, and please forgive me if it has become a cliche to your hearing, yet, I do so because it constitutes a reminder to me of what I owe the young ones, I mean my constituency, that, I have no greater responsibility than to educate the next generation.

“The whole essence of this event was to educate the next generation, and to give them the opportunity of realizing their God given purpose here on earth. For I have vowed to make certain, every life is given a true meaning of what life as made in the image of God truly is”.

He continued, “I align myself with the opinion of the former VC, Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndemele. Trurh be told, we are losing our values as wired in us by God. You ask me how? and I will say that, we place the wrong things as priorities and then depriiotize the right things.

“You see, if all of us as Responsible Nigerians take charge/care of our little corners, from the very place we stand, everywhere will be nice and beautiful. It’s simply a choice that doesn’t take too much effort, save that the overwhelming strength of love and sincerity of purpose conquers it all.

“It doesn’t take much for you to understand that merit has to be rewarded, just as everyone that has participated in this event today, and made it through will be rewarded. For when this is done and done rightly, everyone will want to seek merit.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people today have become big men and women who haven’t merited it, and so it will appear as though they want to also be celebrated. So, people have grown up wanting to appreciate this set of people rather than appreciating those that are deserving of the actual merit.

He went on to site the instance of the striking lecturers, saying that the lecturers are responsible for the beauty that comes out in all of us, yet, nobody is losing any sleep over them. Sad! he said.

Revealing a recent conversation he had with one of his friends; a professor, who had called him to share the present predicament caused by the strike action, Chief Lulu-Briggs said the Professor friend confessed that how he has managed to survive with his family for 7 months without salary, is a miracle.

According to the Rivers Accord Governorship candidate, on hearing this, he was deeply touched and moved by the plight of those imparting knowledge to the teenagers and youths, especially since this particular case was just one amongst the lot, and he wondered about those who may not have access to such assistance. “Who will come to their aid? These are the issues that I lose sleep over. sincerely, I am always heartbroken at these thoughts”, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs said sadly.

When asked why he chose to support the program, the widely wished for incoming Governor of Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs said: “The reason I keep doing what I do, especially with events like this, is to bring out the skills in our young people. The Debates, the Business ideas and all that. So, from the students level, we begin to think about things they can do to improve their lives and improve society. Such is worth every reward you can think of”, he declared.

On a final note, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs concluded by saying: “So, for me, anything that we must do to develop every Rivers child, I will give my time and money to it, because they are the Leaders of tomorrow. It’s on their shoulders that this State will rest, and we need to strengthen those shoulders.

“It should not matter where the person is from or whether the person is close to you, It should matter that you’re helping humanity, you’re helping a resident of Rivers State that will inturn help another resident of Rivers State, tomorrow,” he said with conviction.

He thanked the Godswill Onyegbu foundation, the judges, other partners, youths and other individuals that made the event the success that it realised.

Highlights of the grand finale of the 2nd DLB Inter-tetiary Debate and Quiz Championship included the following:

* All the applicants for scholarship came out to defend their personal statements and the reason for their applications. The criteria for choosing scholarship recepients was based on indigent students. They were screened by impartial judges.

* 7 Institutions showed up and participated for the debate. 3 made it to the finals,

* Over 600 persons applied for Business grants; 14 made it to the finals and 9 persons were successful.

* For the scholarships; 5 students per institution made it through.

Rivers State University, RSU, became the champion for this year’s DLB All Rivers Inter-tertiary Championship, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, IAUE, Rivers State took 2nd position and while Kenule Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, KENPOLY took 3rd position.

Prizes were also given to deserving students and most of those who attended the very colourful event went home happy and satisfied, after they had been touched and blessed by the selfless generosity, humane kindness and ever-flowing philanthropy of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Accord Rivers 2023 Governoship Candidate, writing on his verified social media handles, captured the huge, extraordinary event thus:

The DLB All-Rivers Inter-Tertiary Institution Debate and Quiz Championship that held yesterday at the Lemaco Hall was a great success.

I thank the organizers of the competition for the theme chosen for the event, “Youths in Leadership; The Way Forward”. There are indeed so much energy and power that resides in the youth populace and it’s a thing of joy to see the youths waking up to these responsiblities. As Professor Ozo-Mekiri Ndimele who was the keynote speaker rightfully opined which I was in concordance with, “To change the society, we have to start from ourselves”. We need to see that with so great opportunities comes greater responsibility, and that lies on each and everyone of us.

I want to also congratulate the Winners of the Debate, Quiz, Scholarship grants and Business support grants. Its a reminder that we should always be willing to give our neighbours that push that would assist them in actualizing their dreams because the growth of the nation is in the growth of the people.

May God Almighty bless the Godswill Onyegbu Foundation and every other partner, the judges and the youths at large for making this a success and may God help us all as we strive in making the society better.

