Wike: ATIKU STILL OPEN TO DIALOGUE – Spokesman

Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Charles Aniagwu says the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was still open for further dialogue with Governor Nyesom Wike and his group.

Aniagwu who spoke on Arise Television on Wednesday night said Atiku’s reaction to the alleged boycott of the Presidential Campaign Council by Wike’s group was not a foreclosure of further reconciliation with the group and other stakeholders in the party.

He said that Atiku’s call on the party to move was a call to focus on the real issues bothering Nigerians and not necessarily meant to leave any stakeholder behind.

According to Aniagwu, we don’t have any faction in the party just a group with interest which is allowed democratically.

“As a party we are quite comfortable that in the course of time these issues will give way for everybody to be on board.

“Atiku didn’t say its time to move on because he wants to leave anybody behind, he is asking members of the party that its time for them to move on to talk about those issues that affect Nigerians.

“There are a whole lot of issues that affects us in this country and so Atiku said its time to move on meaning that every hand has to be on deck to carry every Nigerian along and to address those many challenges that confronts Nigerians in their everyday life today.

“Atiku is not just looking for anybody to come and vote, he is looking forward to unite every member of the party and by extension Nigerians so that at the end of the day he would have been able to carry everybody along.

“He has asked everybody to come on board and we are quite optimistic that in the course of time everybody will indeed be on board,” Aniagwu stated.