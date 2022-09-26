KACHIKWU COMMENDED FOR EXEMPLARY MOTHERHOOD IN ONICHA-UGBO

– By Patrick Ochei

L-R: Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Ada Kachikwu Esq., Omu Anioma and Barr. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola

The immediate past Chairman of Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission and Ochiligwe of Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom, Chief (Mrs) Josephine Ada Kachikwu Esq has been commended for her exemplary motherhood and leadership at all levels in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North, Delta State and beyond.

This commendation was given by Very Rev. Fr. Peter Mobuogwu (Parish Priest), during the 2022 Children and Youth Harvest Thanksgiving/Bazaar, tagged “Harvest of Divine Mercy” at the All Saints Catholic Church Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North LGA of Delta State, on Sunday 25th September, 2022.

The Priest thanked Chief Kachikwu for all the support she and family had been rendering to the church, while also acknowledging her place as the Harvest Chairman.

Earlier in the Homily, the visiting Priest, Rev. Fr. Victor Ijei had underscored the need to always give thanks for all that the Lord is doing in our lives.

He said Harvest is a time to return to God in thanksgiving, insisting that there is nothing too big that we can give to quantify God’s inestimable mercy, which He daily releases to us.

Rev. Fr. Ijei quoted Luke 17:11-17 while giving instance with the story of the 10 lepers in the bible, affirming that majority of the people of God are like those nine who never returned to give thanks for the healing they got from the master.

The sonorous Priest said it is important that we regularly thank God for His mercy, maintaining that the seed we sow today will always germinate for tomorrow’s Harvest.

L-R: Omu Anioma, Mrs. Josephine Kachikwu and Chief Ibe Kachikwu

It was a memorable day at the church as guests from all walks of life came to celebrate with the Parish because of Mrs. Kachikwu. Some of the guests who graced the Harvest occasion were the Omu Anioma/Nneoha, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu, the former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Ibe Emmanuel Kachikwu, the Ika North East PDP candidate for House of Assembly, Barr. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, the SSA to the Governor on Health Monitoring, Dr. Michael Nwoko and others too numerous to mention.

Meanwhile, at the end of the Harvest Thanksgiving Mass, the Bazaar commenced with Chief Mrs. Josephine Kachikwu chairing it.