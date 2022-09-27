2023: PDP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL HAS CARRIED EVERYONE ALONG – Spokesman

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Mr. Charles Aniagwu on Monday, September 27, said that the party has ensured that everybody was carried along in the composition of the recently announced, Presidential campaign Council, even as he added that the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, stand tall above other party candidates in the 2023 Presidential election.

Speaking on News Hub on Silverbird Television, Aniagwu said the party was fully prepared for the commencement of campaigns despite the internal wrangling within its fold.

He said both the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State were on same page on the need to carry out some balancing within the party.

He however averred that the difference between their positions is the timeline for the demand, noting that the time was too short to carry out such changes with the general elections underway.

According to him, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta were duly prepared for the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

“The constitution of the Presidential Campaign Council is a clear determination of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation to carry everybody along.

“This is because if you look at other political parties, they have excluded those who contested against them or those who have held views that are at variance with the views of those seeking to lead our country.

“But for us in the PDP, we are pursuing unified front because Atiku’s number one agenda is to unite the country and in doing so it requires that he carries everybody along irrespective of the views they hold.

“As a political party we have been able to put everybody together and of course you very well appreciate the fact that all politics is local and it starts from the units to the wards, local government, federal clonstituencies, Senatorial Districts and states before you get to the federal.

“As a party we have people already mapped out to man these segments of the campaigns and as such each individuals have a role to play at their various levels.

“We are quite comfortable with the campaign Council we have been able to put up together .

“We are moving and kicking off in about two days time and we will begin to talk about the whole issues that affects Nigerians and how we are going to proffer solutions to them.

“We are running on the strength of what our presidential candidate did as a Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and what he has done outside government.

“We are also going to run on the strength of what Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has also done both in his days in the Senate and also today as Governor of Delta State.

“All these we will put on the table and put it side-by-side with the challenges confronting our country today,” Aniagwu stated.