Ahead 2023 Elections, APC Gets Boost As PMB ‘s Aide, Lauretta Onochie Formalizes Membership

Bottom Photo: Lauretta Onochie (2nd right) receiving her APC membership card from Ogbeshi Adizue Eluaka, Delta North APC (second left), while Sir Matthew Chinye, Chairman Aniocha North APC (in white) Pastor David Onwuamaeze (first right) and Comrade Nnamdi Ofonye(first right) watch in appreciation

The All Progressives Congress(APC) penultimate weekend, got a confidence surge, in the march to 2023 electoral victories as President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Social Media Lauretta Onochie, formalised her membership of the national ruling party at Onicha-Olona(Ward 4), Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

At the event Onochie, a blue chip avowed BUHARIST, disclosed that her resolve to formalising her status, stems from “Given that President Buhari won’t be contesting come 2023, it is imperative to support and ensure victory for the APC presidential standard bearer, ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu in furtherance of President Buhari’s innumerable accomplishments”.

She also revealed that this development has debunked the earlier fallacious “partisan inclination” which was widely disseminated.

“With this, I can confidently state that I am now a card-carrying member of the party(APC) as against the earlier fictitious story of my purported membership whereby my details were forged and presented to the public. Well, that’s another story for the future”, she emphasized.

In his speech, the Delta North Senatorial Chairman of the party, OIgbueshi Adizue Ekuaka, said he remained enthused over her membership of the party, as the development portends positive dividend at the impending 2023 elections.

Similarly, the Aniocha North Chairman of the party, Sir Matthew Chinye affirmed that Lauretta Onichie’s membership of the party, will herald good tidings for the party nationwide.