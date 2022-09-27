DUMO LULU-BRIGGS HARPS ON NEED FOR ACCESSIBLE QUALITY EDUCATION; AS ACMGS CLASS OF ’82, MARK 40TH ANNIVERSARY IN GRAND STYLE (Photos)

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Rivers Accord 2023 Governorship Candidate, was Chairman of the occasion, at the 40th anniversary, class of 1982, Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls Secondary School. (ACMGS), Elelenwo, celebration and used the opportunity to advocate once more, for quality education that would be accessible to both the children of the rich and poor, especially in Rivers State.

Reminiscing on the beauty of quality secondary school education and social activities in the glorious days of Rivers State, Chief Dumo recalled that the quality of education the public schools delivered was the reason for the greatness of his generation today, and there was the need to recreate the values of the good old days, if present day society was to recover that greatness, which has been lost to bad leadership over the years.

“That same quality education the government schools gave to us yesterday without financial sweat, today, can only be gotten in private schools, and with millions if not billions of Naira, such that can only be afforded by the rich. Whereas, 40 years ago, both the rich and the poor can comfortably without sweat afford it”, he observed sadly.

The Rivers Accord Guber candidate, who eulogized ACMGS class of ’82 for remembering and identifying with their alma mata, even as they rolled back the years and turned out at the fun-filled event, dressed smartly in their old school uniforms, however noted sadly that the great citadel of learning was now a shadow of it’s old greatness.

He then urged those who truly loved Rivers State and were privileged to be beneficiaries of quality education in the good old days, to take advantage of the 2023 election, especifically in the State, to elect leaders who would ensure that quality and accessible education was guaranteed for one and all, to realize the full potentials of their greatness.

Highlights of the colourful event included the presentation of a large size portrait painting of the Rivers Accord Guber candidate, to chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, by the class of ’82 old girls of ACMGS.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs himself, captured the 40th anniversary celebration of the class of ’82, ACMGS, Elelenwo, on his verified social media handles thus:

The beauty of quality education as we were privileged to have in the glorious days of our dear State resurfaced before me at the 40th anniversary, class of 1982, Elelenwo Girls Secondary School. (ACMGS), where I was privileged to be the chairman of the occasion.

You know, I am also an old boy of COBA, Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri (GCSS). In our days, the both schools have always had many intellectual and social activities in common, from schools debate to sports, and all what have you.

You see, this is what I keep saying, that those days, the quality of Education the public schools gave to us is the reason we are the greatness we are today, and we need to get back there if we must recover that greatness we have lost to bad leadership. That same quality education the government schools gave to us yesterday without financial sweat, today, can only be gotten in private schools, and with millions if not billions of Naira, such that can only be afforded by the rich. Whereas, 40 years ago, both the rich and the poor can comfortably without sweat afford it.

In those glorious days, the son of a Minister and that of a common man can share same seat in the same school of learning, the only sacrifice you have to make is hard work and diligence to studies.

Today, that has seemed to be impossible, seeing that the gap between the rich and the poor is as wide as the son of the poor is seen as a third class citizen and the son of the rich a first class citizen in the same country of equal rights that actually doesn’t seem right.

The class of 82 of the once great citadel of learning celebrated her 40th anniversary, having birthed great intellectual excellence that has proudly made this nation proud in diverse ways. Sadly, as it is today, the same great school of learning has become a shadow of itself and cannot boast of such greatness anymore. It’s indeed sad, yet, we believe it can happen again, only if we try.

As the Class of 1982 celebrated God’s mercy in their lives these 40 years and have decided to give back to their alma mater, it’s also pertinent that the rest of us as Rivers people take advantage of the fourthcoming election, specifically here in our State to bring in a leadership that our young ones will through it realize their aspirations, such that is capable of bringing back a greater than the glorious days we once enjoyed.

#DLB2023