DUMO LULU-BRIGGS INTERFACES WITH NURSS LEADERSHIP; RESOLVES LINGERING FACTIONAL CRISIS

The lingering leadership crises of the National Union of Rivers State Students, NURSS, was on Sunday, September 25, 2022, laid to rest as the leaders of the warring factions in the students umbrella body, resolved to work hand in glove for the progress of the union.

The peace accord was facilitated by the Rivers Accord Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, when he played host to the leadership of the factions, Chimenem Sunday Wali and Precious Momoh, who were accompanied to the meeting by members of their respective excos, as well as some selected loyalists.

The apex Rivers State Students body has been enmeshed in leadership tussle for a long time.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, shortly after the sealing of the peace pact, urged the students leaders to work in synergy for the interest of the students, as the crisis was unhealthy for the growth of Rivers Students

In separate speeches, both student leaders resolved to abide by the resolution of the peace meeting.

High point of the peace pact was the agreement that Precious Momoh should serve as the president of the union and Chimenem Sunday as the vice president of NURSS National.

Writing on his verified social handles, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the 2023 Rivers Accord Guber Candidate, celebrated the historic crisis resolution parley thus:

I have made it my lifestyle to see that the younger generation become societal pride, because in them lies our own hope for a peaceful future.

You know, over the years, in the political atmosphere of our country, there has been this wrong narrative that has somehow become a cliche, such that we can’t be proud of, and that’s, the issue of “factions”, even within same political party.

So, when I heard that our young ones in the NURSS family were about to walk towards that wrong path, I had no choice than to take the responsibility of redirecting them.

That redirecting became a great success, as it made this 25th day of September, 2022, a memorable day for me. For I saw in it the strength of Rivers State and the strength of the Rivers youth. I saw how beautiful Rivers State can be, if only she tries, because there can’t be any leadership vacuum. I say this because of the way the student union leadership handled their differences, and how they got reconciled.

The two parties claiming to be President before now, later came together on their own, and resolved to now become President and Vice President, agreeing to work in the interest of the students body, for the State and for the student community.

The matter that has lingered for sometime now has been resolved to be that, Comrade Precious Momor is the President of NURSS and Comrade Chimenem Wali, the Vice President.

Recall, I have made it known from the beginning that the youths are and will always remain my constituency, as such, as a father and leader, I have no greater responsibility than to grow the next generation. Therefore, there cannot be a vacuum even in their own leadership walk, for it’s our duty not to let them become a weakness under our watch, but to affect them with our strength, that they may in the process be strong for themselves. I saw a lot of prospects in them, and I know that sometimes it’s because we don’t pay attention to the tiny details, and that it’s not so much of what you say, but how you say it. It’s not so much of what you do, but how you do it.

All we need to do is to get down and sit down amongst ourselves and listen to ourselves, only then would we be able to find these missing links and get them fixed, irrespective of how long it takes, knowing that we don’t have the liberty to walk away from this responsibility we have taken upon ourselves. Though lingered, but worth it, as everybody left excited, as it was a resolution that has the support of everybody.

Of a truth, God has blessed this Day. To Him alone be all the Glory.

