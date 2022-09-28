PDP INAUGURATES ITS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL, PLEDGES TO RESCUE THE NATION

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), today at the International Conference Center ICC in Abuja inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in a grand style in full show of readiness for the electioneering campaign.

In a show of preparedness, the PDP has always taken the lead. The party was the first to conduct its Presidential primaries, first to appoint members of the campaign council and now it is the first to inaugurate its campaign council, which observers and analysts see as an indication of leadership, preparedness and seriousness and evidence of the desire and determination to reclaim power at the center.

The inauguration followed after a colourful book presentation, in honor of Atiku Abubakar (GCON), the party’s presidential candidate.

In inaugurating the council, Alhaji Umar Damagun, the PDP first vice-chairman who represented the chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu who was unavoidably absent charged members of the council to work for the victory of the party at the forthcoming polls.

In the acceptance speech on behalf of members of the council by His Excellency Emmanuel Udom, the Akwa-Ibom State governor thanked the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the party hierarchy for the confidence reposed on them and promised to work for the victory of the party in all the elections.

In the same vein, the Director General (DG) of Atiku Campaign organization, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal pledged to work with everyone expeditiously as a family, for the success of the party.

On his part, the party standard bearer His Excellency Atiku Abubakar (GCON), congratulated members of the council and enjoined them to brace up for the arduous task of rescuing, rebuilding and repositioning Nigeria to be a country of our dream.

The wazirin Adamawa decried the current state of the nation inspite of the progress made under the PDP before the coming of the APC regime.

However, the former vice-president of the nation declared assertively that all hope is not lost. He then briefly highlighted his plans to rescue the nation which includes: restoring unity through equity, justice and inclusiveness, building a vibrant and private sector driven economy, development and investment in purposeful and technology-driven education for the youth among others.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

September 28, 2022.