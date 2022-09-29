NORBERT SOCHUKWUDINMA EMERGES CHAIRMAN, SOUTH SOUTH APC LGA CHAIRMEN

The Chairman of APC in Aniocha South LGA, Delta State, Pst. Norbert Akachukwu Sochukwudinma(NAS) has emerged the Chairman of all LGA Chairmen of the party, South South zone and member of National Executive Committee of Association Of APC Local Government Chairmen Nigeria(APC ALGON)

Sochukwudinma’s emergence followed his nomination by other members of the Association of all Local Government Chairmen during their inaugural convention held in Abuja last week.

During the session, while delivering his acceptance speech, Pst. Norbert thanked other of his colleagues from the South South Zone and the nation at large, for the confidence reposed in him and assured them that he will run an open door policy to enable them all be on same page on all issues concerning them as party Chairmen.

He further said that the position will yield more positive results to the APC in South South in general and Delta state in particular during the general elections.

He promised to use the position in conjunction with his colleagues to bridge any gap between them and the party leadership at the zonal level so as to form a strong working partnership that will enhance electoral victory for the party in 2023.