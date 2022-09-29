UDOM EMMANUEL INAUGURATED AS PDP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL CHAIRMAN; WIKE, ORTOM, MAKINDE, UGWUANYI, IKPEAZU ABSENT

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has assured the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that with his Chairmanship of the PDP Presidential Council, God’s peace will certainly return to the party, adding that the Presidential Campaign Committee must work together in order to achieve success in the 2023 general elections.

Governor Emmanuel gave this assurance and admonition in his acceptance speech, after he was Inaugurated as Chairman of the 600 man Presidential Campaign Council for Atiku/Okowa.

He then appealed that the members should not stay in Abuja but must return to their units and areas to evangelize and ensure that the party wins the 2023 elections, even as he prayed for peace and unity in the party, “God’s Peace I bring to you”, he said

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa expressed confidence in the capacity of the Campaign council to lead the party to victory in next year’s Presidential election.

The Presidential Candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar reminded the campaign council that Nigerians are waiting to be salvaged by the PDP and therefore everyone must be united in the quest to rescue and rebuild our country.

The event which took place at the International Conference Center Abuja, had notable Nigerians from all walks of life across the country, in attendance. However, PDP Governors who are loyal to the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar attended.

Amongst them were: Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

Also in attendance was the immediate past national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who many believe has now assumed the status of the Leader of Atiku Abubakar’s faction of the PDP in Rivers State, with the expectation that he will the Right Man, given the uncertainty that surrounds Goto drive the campaign in the

Meanwhile, PDP Governors sympathetic to the cause of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, were conspicuously absent as they boycotted the official inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

They include Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Wike.

A good number of party leaders perceived to be sympathetic to the Wike’s camp also stayed away from the International Conference Centre, Abuja venue of the inauguration.

Another notable absentee from the event was the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who. according to the Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum who stood in for him, was as a result of ill health.