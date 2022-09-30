2023: OUR CAMPAIGN ‘LL BE ISSUE-BASED, RT. HON. DEKOR ASSURES

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sounds the whistle to Kick-start campaigns for the 2023 general elections Wednesday, September 28, 2022 the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor says he will play by the rules with issue-based campaigns.

The federal lawmaker who spoke in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday in Abuja, said as he seeks re-election, he would think more on providing solutions to some of the issues that have bedeviled the people of his federal constituency.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who is the House Committee Chairman on Host Communities, said the campaign will be tailored towards getting the people to have the confidence to come out to vote in the general elections.

“There has been general apathy because of the introduction of guns into the system prior to this time.

“Our campaign is going to be strictly tailored towards getting the people to have the confidence to come out, and that those who used to carry gun, the law will not let them carry guns to steal ballot boxes any more”, he said.

He stressed that what this translates into, is that “we have to go back to the people like we have always done to bring them out”.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor said the provision of the Electoral Act has made it clear on the issue of snatching and stealing of ballot boxes and other corrupt practices, saying it is now a thing of the past, and that campaigns and winning elections should be based on relationship with the people and what you would do for them.

He went on: “If those are what will take place, it means that Nigerians should expect campaigns that are issue-based. For instance, we have a government at the federal level that has failed us by all indices, then, what solutions are you proffering? What do you think you can bring to the table that can turn around things better for the general populace? Those are the kind of things that people would want to hear”.

On the expectations from the security agencies during the campaign, the federal lawmaker said looking at the law establishing them, they are supposed to stick by their rules of engagement.

“We hope that we would not see the kind of things we saw from some characters who ought not to be in the force but found themselves in the force last time who had to take gun and kill innocent Nigerians because they were playing the bid of a particular political party.

“What we expect them to do, the security agencies, should be professional enough to ensure they protect the materials, get them to the various points around the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria and make sure nobody is intimated, see to it that the electoral personnel are strictly protected and the electorate also.

“And deal decisively with those who feel that the old ways should be continued. If they do that, it means there is going to be neutrality”, he submitted.