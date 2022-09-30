RIVERS ACCORD COMMISSIONS PARTY SECRETARIAT IN AHOADA – EAST LGA

The Gospel as ministered and now made popular that Rivers Accord is the solution to the predicaments of Rivers State, hence on a mission to rescue her, is a Reality and not a mere fact.

The above has become evident in the manner in which Rivers people keep accepting the party that was once taken for granted, with the thought that the 2023 elections will be business as usual. Little did those that thought so vaguely of the present time know that there is a limit to which pains, hunger, poverty, stagnation and retrogression can be endured. For Rivers people have resolved this time that, it’s time to leave the wilderness, and by so deciding, party doesn’t count, popularity of party doesn’t count and godfatherrism a taboo in this present time of an opportunity to make a difference.

So, when the Rivers Accord strategized on using the commissioning train to achieve her goal in every LGA, it meant that Rivers State is made up of 23 LGAs, and since these 23 LGAs have people resident in them, it has to get to their doorsteps, after all, politics is local.

The commissioning train in this regard arrived Ahoada-East yesterday, and as usual, the acceptance was a reaffirmation that this time Rivers people have decided to take their destiny more seriously as compared to before.

The commissioning team led by the State leadership of the party and the Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs were given such a great reception that actually kept Ahoada-East at a standstill. The people defied the heavy downpour, in reassuring the team that Ahoada-East has long been Accorded with Accord, and ready to put themselves first this time. For in Accord, they see the solution and the better life they seek.

The Governorship candidate of the party while speaking said, the team isn’t here for campaigns, but to commission the beautiful structure they have given the party for her secretariat, yet, they still showed such commitment to necessary change, “I wonder what will happen when we come for campaigns”, he said.

He counselled them on the need to hold firm to their believe for a successful and progressive Rivers State, knowing that this time their votes will count, and that they should sacrificially bring in a leadership in whose vehicle they will realize their aspirations.

The aspiration for quality Education, Good healthcare system that will be well accessible, an aspiration that will bring in a leadership that has the capacity to enlarge the economy of the State to accommodate all, he added.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs encouraged them to be provoked by the reality that, in a State as rich as theirs, no resident of the State ought to lack basic amenities, but that residents of the State ought to be those in whose hands neighboring States and beyond come to lend from.

He told them that, Christianity is not a feeling but a lifestyle. As such, they should know that God has given them all that they need to enjoy a Fruitful life, but that they have a role to play, which is to sacrifice the pleasure of the now for the Glory of tomorrow. Noting that, they should not be deceived by those that will come to show the love that they never showed them in the last 4 years, save now that it’s another election season; costumed love. If they miss it again in 2023, they should not blame God, for God has handed them a blank cheque to choose between good and evil, right and wrong, failure and success. It’s now left for them to decide.

The team then proceeded with the Commissionimg of the secretariat, to the Glory of God and for the victory of the party.

Recall that ban on campaigns for National Assembly was lifted yesterday, September 28, so the train made it to

Ahoada-West for the campaign flag-off of Chief Mrs Kaliwali Ali, the candidate representing the triumphant people of Ahoada West/ Ogba Egbema Ndoni Federal Constituency. Though the first day of campaign, yet was evidenced that the people are indeed ready to give their lives a meaning under the leadership of Chief Mrs Kaliwali Ali. The Governorship candidate again challenged them to reflect this show of readiness in their votes, come 2023.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

29/09/2022.