Int’l Day Of The Older Persons: MMA SUNSHINE RECOGNISES OMU ANIOMA FOR HER CONTRIBUTIONS TO HUMANITY

– By Patrick Ochei

In celebration of the International Day of the Older Persons, which is marked annually on October 1, a social media influencer, Ms. Chidimma Oramali with the Facebook name ‘Mma Sunshine’ was at the Omu Anioma Palace in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA of Delta State, to identify with Her Royal Majesty Obi Martha Dunkwu, in recognition of her numerous humanitarian achievements, including the mentoring of the Girl Child.

Mma Sunshine who idolised Omu Anioma and Nneoha by calling her an impeccable and angelic role model to her and many of her fans, affirmed it was a rare privilege to have finally met her.

Ascribing her the name “Nwanyi bu ife”, she stated that Omu Dunkwu represents the totality of womanhood which was captured in the 2022 theme of the International Day of the Older Persons with regards to the Resilience of Women and their Contributions in a Changing World.

The elated Omu Dunkwu appreciated Mma Sunshine for the honour, while encouraging women never to deter nor give up because of oppositions and obstacles in their way.

“If we give up, our nation will entirely collapse, because the future of humanity is in the hands of women. And one of the ways you can remain strong and fulfilling is to acquire education and stay focused on your dreams. I assure you, you will definitely find and fulfill your purpose in creation when you are educated as a woman”, Omu Dunkwu advised.

The UN is marking IDOP by encouraging countries to draw attention to and challenge negative stereotypes and misconceptions about older persons and ageing, and to enable older persons to realize their potentials.

The overall umbrella theme for the United Nations International Day of Older Persons in 2022 is “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World.” This theme will be celebrated by the NGO Committees on Ageing in New York, Geneva and Vienna – each with a unique and complementary approach to the overall theme.

Nma Sunshine visited with her crew which included her friend and Omu’s special daughter, First Lady Akwaugo 1 of WAZOBIA FM, Ndubuisi Piety a.k.a Fiona and Francis Onyekachi.