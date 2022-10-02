DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES OKOWA OVER NATIONAL AWARD

PRESS STATEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

2nd October, 2022

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR OKOWA OVER NATIONAL AWARD

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has Congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the recognition and conferment of the national award; Commander Of The Order Of The Niger, CON on him, by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The felicitation was contained in a congratulatory message by the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, which reads: “The entire Delta State PDP family, heartily Congratulates His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on your recognition and conferment of the national award of Commander Of The Order Of The Niger, CON, by His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Your nomination and endorsement, as the recipient of this prestigious national honour and award, is ample testimony of the national acclaim you have attained, not only as the distinguished Governor of Delta State, but indeed in full cognizance of your sterling reputation and contributions, as a true national statesman, nation builder, peacemaker, detribalized unifier and an exemplary leader in our collective quest towards strengthening and deepening our democratic experience as a people and nation.

“We are very proud of your unparalleled achievements as the Governor of Delta State and the undisputed leader of our party at this auspicious time in our national history and we are fully confident that this prestigious award will serve as a catalyst to spur you to greater heights and glory at the national stage.

Once again, Congratulations Your Excellency.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State