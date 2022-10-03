PRESS STATEMENT

3rd October, 2022

DELTA PDP HAILS HON. ELUMELU ON HIS NATIONAL AWARD

Delta State PDP has extended warm felicitations to Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin ELUMELU, Minority Leader, Federal House of Representatives, over his nomination and approval for the National Award in the rank of OON, (Officer of the Order of the Niger), by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The congratulatory message was contained in a press release by the State Publicity Secretary of Delta State PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, which reads: “Delta State PDP warmly congratulates the Minority Leader, Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, on his approval as the recipient of the National Award in the rank of OON, (Officer of the Order of the Niger), by President Mohammadu Buhari.

“Your contributions as Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives, have been incisive, penetrating, and robust all of which have underscored and established your passion and patriotism as a true Nigerian deserving of the national recognition which the President has so graciously approved.

“We have no doubts whatsoever that this National Award is well deserved and will further energize and galvanize you with greater zeal to deliver more democracy dividends to your people and your country.

Once again, Congratulations, Sir!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.