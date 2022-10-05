2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, COLE, ABE, FUBARA, GEORGE, OTHERS CLEARED, AS INEC RELEASES FINAL RIVERS GUBER LIST

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Accord Rivers State gubernatorial Candidate, has been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to contest the 2023 govwrnorship election in the state.

Chief Lulu-Briggs and his running mate, Princess Tambari Hilda Dedam, are listed prominently as the first names, with their submitted academic qualifications, on the final INEC list as candidates of Accord, Rivers State, for the 2023 elections

The list, which was published on Tuesday,October 4 and is boldly displayed on the INEC notice at the Commission’s Head office in Port Harcourt, also has names of Tonye Cole (All Progressives Congress, APC), Sen. Magnus Abe (Social Democratic Party, SDP) and Mr. Siminialayi Fubara (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP), as well as, Dr. Dawari George (Action Alliance, AA).

Equally on the INEC list are: Sobomabo Jackrich (National Rescue Movement, NRM) and Tonte Ibaraye (African Democratic Congress, ADC) amongs other candidates and all their running mates, which include Prof. Ngozi Odu (PDP) and the Nollywood screen diva, Tonto Dike (ADC), of the registered Political parties, contesting the 2023 guber election in Rivers State.

INEC has also published the list of State House of Assembly candidates, which have been boldly disolayed at the INEC LGA offices across the state.

The list of 2023 election Governorship Candidates for Rivers State is pasted below: