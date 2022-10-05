ANIOCHA NORTH LEGISLATIVE ARM CONDEMS TWO DISGRUNTLED PERSONS FOR VIRAL ONLINE VIDEO ON ELUMELU, CALLS FOR PUNITIVE MEASURES

The Legislative Arm of the Aniocha North Local Government, Delta State has condemned in strong terms two disgruntled elements from Idumu-Ogo for misleading the public and causing aspersion and disrepute to the person of the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu through a Viral Online Video.

This is sequel to a matter of urgent public importance brought to the House on Tuesday plenary by the Councillor for ward 1, Onicha-Uku, Hon Chinyere Nkabu, seconded by the Councillor ward 3, Obomkpa, Hon. Queen Ndubukwu.

In a unanimous endorsement of the matter, the House noted that the two persons, Ebele Sedenu and Chiedu Adigwu deliberately made the video and posted it online purposely to mislead the general public and caused unwarranted embarrassment to the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

The House noted that the people of Idumu-Ogo where the leader of the legislative arm Hon. Paul Chukwuwike Okonkwo comes from, do not have anything against Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, neither do the youths of the community have any bases to harass, embarrass or prevent him from assessing the Onich-Uku/Idumu-Ogo link road.

They further noted that the people of Idumu-Ogo through their traditional ruler and the Youth Leader, Akwudiunor Chigozia, are immensely grateful to the Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu for constructing the Onich-Uku Idumu-Ogo link road and at the same time building an ultramodern community hall for them, apart from other benefits from his numerous empowerment programmes.

The legislative Arm noted that from interrections and investigations, the youth of Idumu-Ogo was on a routine watch to prevent vehicular movements, especially heavy duty vehicles, on the ongoing Onich-Uku/Idumu-Ogo road project when the convey of the Minority Leader approached from the Onich-Uku axis and the youth not knowing immediately that it was the Minority Leader, stopped the convoy and some other vehicles. It was when they were trying to find out who he was that Adigwe, recognizing the convoy, immediately shot the video with a misleading narrative that the Youths are preventing the Minority Leader from assessing the road.

They noted further that Adigwe posted the video on the Community WhatsApp platform where Ebele Sedenu copied it and pasted it on her wall on Facebook before the video went viral.

The House therefore apologized on behalf of the people of Aniocha North Local Government Area, particularly, the people of Idumu-Ogo, for the embarrassment the said viral video must have caused the Minority Leader, even as they called for a punitive measures on Ebele Sedenu who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the ward and a Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Women Development.