World Teachers Day: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS HAILS RIVERS TEACHERS, DESCRIBES THEM AS PRICELESS

The standard bearer of Accord, Rivers State, Chief Barrister Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has felicitated Rivers teachers on the 2022 World Teachers Day celebration, commemorated annually on October 5.

A statement by Nia’Bari Fakae, S.A Media to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, disclosed that, commemorating the World Teachers Day, 2022, which has the theme: “The Transformation of Education begins with Teachers”, the Rivers Accord Governorship Candidate, lauded Rivers State teachers for their commitment to playing the vital role of building the society.

Chief Lulu-Briggs stressed the importance to contribute to teaching as a society, emphasizing that we invest in teachers as a state.

The full statement by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to commemorate World Teachers Day, 2022, reads:

TEACHERS ARE PRICELESS

We all need to become a society that contributes to teaching, regardless our discipline. Teachers ought to wear their title with pride, and they deserve support from all quarters. Frankly, we do not have enough of teachers, and this raises the concern of who will teach the next generation.

Teachers ought to wear their title with pride, and they deserve support from all quarters. Frankly, we do not have enough teachers as a state, and this raises the concern of who will teach the next generation. We need to become a society that contributes to teaching, ensuring that we invest in teachers in Rivers State.

So today as we celebrate our teachers, do something special for a teacher you know, reach out to your teachers whom you can find and tell them how special they are. The gift and excitement for them will not be what you bring, but who you have become.

I celebrate all the great teachers in our dear state. Keep up the good work.

Happy World Teachers Day 2022.

Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs