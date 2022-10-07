2023: OPARA, MOMODU, HAGHER, CHIDOKA, AMADI, OTHERS MAKE LIST, AS PDP APPOINTMENTS NAT. CAMPAIGN MGT. C’TTEE DIRECTORS

Hon. Austin Opara, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives; Chief Dele Momodu, distinguished media mogul and former PDP Presidential aspirant; Osita Chidoka, former Aviation Minister and Chief Executive, FRSC; Dr. Sam Amadi, former Executive Director/CEO, Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) and Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, playwright, poet, politician, administrator, activist for social justice, senator, cabinet minister, envoy and pro-chancellor of Afe Babalola University, are amongst a high profile team of Directors and Deputy Directors, appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as members of the National campaign Management Committee, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The full appointments list, which was realeazed on Thursday, October 06, 2022 and signed by the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, PCO, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is published below.

Thursday, October 06, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC):

The Leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO) has approved the appointment of the following Directors and Deputy Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC);

• Director, Training, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, CON

• Director, Strategic Communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu

• Director, Field Operations, Hon. Umar M. Bature

• Director, Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira

• Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Rtd.

• Director, Support Group, Dr. Mrs. Baraka Sani

• Director, Admin, Alh. Ibrahim Bashir

• Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN

• Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth)

• Director, Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher

• Director, Research, Dr. Sam Amadi

• Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola

• Director, International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji

• Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka

• Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi

• Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo

• Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua

The Directors are to please contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo for further details. It is believed that your commitment to the overall success of the Campaign will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of our Party.

Congratulations.!!!

H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Director General