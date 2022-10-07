Delta Guber 2023: SIAPKERE TEAM VOW TO DELIVER OBOREVWORI

Siapkere Team Support for Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, a socio-political group in Delta State, has reiterated it’s resolve to deliver the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and Speaker of the Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, and all other candidates of the Party in Delta State and at the Federal level.

The group made this vow on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 in a communique issued at the end of its expanded meeting of all members, coordinators, stakeholders and leaders, held at Saint Clever College, Aghalokpe in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The meeting, according to the communique, was held at the instance of its Founder and Director-General, Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere, (JP), LLM.

The group therefore, enjoined all Okpe sons and daughters at home and in Dispora to mobilise all human and material resources in support of the governorship election and victory of Rt. Hon. Oborevwori.

They also mandated all members to be involved and participate actively in the campaigns for the various elections in order to guarantee victory for all the candidates of the PDP.

According to the group, they are loyal and committed to the PDP and victory of all its candidates in the forthcoming elections, saying that; “We have placed highest stakes and premium on the victory of Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, the governorship candidate of the party in Delta State and directed our teeming members to spare no efforts to ensure he wins his elections.”

They however, expressed sadness that the main opponent of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the contest for the ticket of the gubernatorial ticket of PDP, Chief David Edevbie, has ignored well meaning advice and counsels by Urhobo leaders and other stakeholders in Delta State, not to succumb to the temptation of seeking further redress in the Supreme Court.

“We have, however, welcomed the decision of David Edevbie and we are very optimistic that Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, will, as usual, win the suit at the Supreme Court.

“The John Ewhubare Siakpere Team urged its members to continue to pray fervently and seek divine intervention for Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, in the last leg of the various litigation against him, at the Supreme Court.

“The team implored all its various Campaign Commitees members to enter and penetrate the nooks and crannies of Delta Central Senatorial District and the entire Delta State, to intensify campaigns and sensitisation for the election of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“In conclusion, the forum agreed to hold a Victory Party in celebration of the triumph and victory of Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, in celebration of his emergence, as the Governorship Candidate of PDP in Delta State and various ill-motivated court cases instituted against him, at a date to be made public, in November,” the group resolved.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Siakpere, said the meeting was imperative in order to prepare their members for the daunting task ahead as the Independent National Electoral Commission has lifted embargo on campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

He pleaded with the members of the group to join the campaign trains of the PDP at all levels, especially at the grassroots, to market the principal and Governorship candidate of the PDP in Delta State to the electorate in Okpe land and beyond.

“I implore you to eschew bitterness and embrace peace as you pursue our goal, during the campaign period.

“Preach love and spirit of brotherhood as you woe the electorate, particularly the opposition, to join us to deliver our candidate, who is obviously the best among the privileged Deltans jostling to become Governor in 2023, during the campaigns,” Siakpere said.

He added that Rt Hon Oborevwori, is a good man with impeccable character and with an unquestionable capacity to deliver on his MORE agenda, stressing that the state will witness even and unbiased phases of development if Rt.Hon Oborevwori becomes the governor.

On his part, Hon. Isaiah Onoriode Esiovwa, Chairman, Okpe Local Government Area, commended the group for supporting all PDP candidates in Delta state, assuring that when the campaigns starts, they were going to mobilize people across the council for Rt Hon Oborevwori’s victory.

He said he is confident that Rt Hon Oborevwori will emerge winner in 2023 general election, noting that the opposition political cannot rival him.

Also, Chief Efe Uko, PDP Chairman of Okpe Local Government Area, said delivering Rt Hon Oborevwori as the governor of the state was a task that must be done because, according to him, the State PDP Governorship Candidate is a good product to sell to the people.

“You are working for all the PDP candidates. Our slogan at the National level is that we want to rescue Nigeria. We don’t need to be told that Nigeria is dwindling,” Uko said.