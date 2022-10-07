Onochie Lauds Composition Of Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team

The deputy national co-ordinator of the Aisha Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Presidential Campaign Team, Lauretta Onochie has expressed optimism about the organization’s capability of delivering on its mandate to ensure victory for the ruling APC at the 2023 presidential election.

The Delta born frontline politician, who also will co-ordinate the Delta State chapter of the group, averred that her confidence in the organization’s prospects of electoral success, arose from its membership which comprise high calibre personalities, who parade sterling accomplishments in diverse spheres of endeavor.

She further observed that,. “There is no gain-saying that an organization with Aisha Buhari at the helm, alongside Senator Oluremi Tinubu and a collection of distinctive achievers, will harvest success at the polls”.