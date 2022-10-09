DUMO LULU-BRIGGS GRACES WORLD IGBO DAY/NEW YAM FESTIVAL 2022 EVENT, IN PORT-HARCOURT

Recall that the Rivers State chapter of Accord has always reminded Rivers people that the 2023 elections should be about character, and not Party. Should be about Residents of Rivers State, and not specifically about indigenes of Rivers State. That in all, the time has come to put people first.

It’s upon this foundation that the Governorship candidate of the party, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, built the thought, “The We agenda, putting PEOPLE first in One Accord”, an initiative whose time has come to take Rivers State and her residents to her Divine destination. This gospel as preached by the Rivers Accord, which is now the desire and dream of Residents of Rivers State is the present propellant that has caused the great acceptance Rivers Accord has today. Of noteworthy is that, The Governorship candidate has always reiterated wherever he goes, that, Rivers Accord under his watch will only “use the best of Rivers residents to work for rest of Rivers residents, irrespective of where the person is from or what party he belongs to.

This mindset which today represents a paragraph shift in the political hemisphere of Rivers State has breathed a fresh air and a revived hope on residents of Rivers State, as such, all residents of Rivers State wants to have an affiliation with Rivers Accord, seeing that it remains the only solution they seek and have seen.

For this reason and more, yesterday, the Governorship candidate Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was invited by the Igbo community in Rivers State to grace the occasion of their “World Igbo Day/Yam festival 2022,” under the watchful eyes of His Majesty, Eze Sir Engr. Samm Nwokolo, KSC (Eze-Jiofor Ndigbo), at the Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), main playground, in Port Harcourt.

The “World Igbo Day/New Yam festival” is an annual event that is carried out by the Igbos in all the 36 States of Nigeria and Abuja, to showcase their rich cultural heritage and tradition, and to celebrate the New Yam festival. So, in this year’s, they deemed it worthy, befitting and honourable to invite the one candidate that has the people’s interest at heart, especially one that is extremely detrabalised and only targets competence, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to grace the occasion.

It was indeed a glorious event, a sight to behold, and the strength in unity energized by culture and tradition well felt.

While responding to questions from journalists after the event, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs said, first and foremost, he is highly elated for the Igbo community in Rivers State to find him worthy of gracing such an auspicious event. Especially that, his invite was based on his detrabalised tendencies, his approach towards Governance and what he intends for Residents of Rivers State. The humility filled most favoured Governorship candidate in Rivers State went further to state that, all he needs for mankind is for all men to be satisfied, express joy unspeakable and never lack the needs of life but have enough to give to the rest of the world.

Concerning the Festival, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs said, growing up, he knows that one significant factor that has kept Rivers State and her people in Unity is the rich heritage of their culture and tradition when displayed together as a people In One Accord. The experience of “CANIRIV 88” is still fresh in our minds, when we all came together as one big family irrespective of the diversity in tribes and tongues, it was an unforgettable beauty in display of our rich cultural and traditional heritage, he recalled.

He continued, no doubt, I saw a great people who are very proud of their ancestry, and we see the very reason why that is so. They are so rich in their culture, and as we can see, this is an aged long culture.

According to the man regarded as the most popular and very much prepared Rivers Governorship Candidate in 2023, who recognizes the efficacy of tradition, every December he takes it upon himself to bring young people from his place together, so that they will know the History and Culture of where they are from.

He stated, “This is like me saying that, I appreciate what is done here today, and I see myself as part of today’s event. Most importantly, I recognize them for this very special contribution that they have made to the Peace and Progress of Rivers State. They are a wonderful people, and I am happy to be part of this celebration Today”, he noted.

When asked what is expected of him when he wins the 2023 Governorship race and become the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs responded in this manner, “Well, campaign is still on hold, however, my intention for Rivers people has always been that Rivers residents should always come first in Governance, and that, it will not matter to us where you’re from, what will rather matter is that you’re a law abiding resident of Rivers State. Then again, it’s our intention to use the best of us to work for the rest of us. What this means is that, if the best of us is an Igbo person, then that person will be in the cabinet, he said.

I give you an example of what happened in Lagos State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said, an Igbo man superintended the Urban renewal that we see in Lagos State; 8 years of the Tinubu administration and 4 years of Fashola’s. For 12 years an Igbo man was commissioner for Urban development in Lagos State, and we can vividly see the multi-fruitful effect of all of that.

That is what it means when you have an all-inclusive government, when you give the people who have lived with you, who are a part of you, a sense of belonging. By giving them such opportunity, you can through that tap from their industry and God will bless their effort. We can replicate all of that in Rivers State, the very reason I have always believed and come to know that, a Great Rivers State is possible, only if we try.

So, by the special Grace of God, the We agenda, putting PEOPLE first mission vehicle shall form the next Government, and then you will see how there will be Peace and Development, and how we will live very harmoniously and in warm embrace with everybody who has found himself here in Rivers State shall be protected, every business shall be assisted to grow, and it will not matter who is running that business. We shall make sure that we spread opportunities to everybody who is a law abiding resident of Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs convincingly stated.

Rivers Accord keeps moving forward undistracted in One Accord with God, Rivers people and with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

09/09/2022.