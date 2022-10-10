2023: RESCUING NIGERIA NON-NEGOTIABLE, S’SOUTH PDP GOVS, STAKEHOLDERS DECLARE; SAYS ZONE PREPARED, UNITED TO LEAD PARTY TO VICTORY

Governors and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South zone of the country have stated that the mission of rescuing Nigeria from the grip of bad governance is non-negotiable and that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is determined to take the lead and give Nigerians a leadership that will meet the aspirations of the people.

At a meeting of South-South stakeholders of the party held in Uyo, Sunday October 9, party leaders in the zone conveyed a concensus position of committing themselves to the task of rescuing Nigeria and taking it back from the party at the center.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who doubles as Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, pointed that the need to restore Nigeria from the brinks far outweighs any other concern, adding that the strength of PDP in the South-South is a reliable factor as the party goes into the polls in 2023.

“PDP is the foundation of modern democracy in this country and by the grace of God we are still standing today as a party. We need to work together if we must succeed”

“If we go as individuals, we may not make impact but if we move as a team, we will make great impact. Let’s be rest assured that in the next dispensation, Nigeria will return to PDP and once we take back power, the economy and hope of Nigerians will rise.”

Also speaking, the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, observed that given the unpleasant realities faced by Nigerians under the current leadership, it is necessary for PDP in the South-South to unite and stay on course of party’s rescue mission.

“We know that there is a great task and we will tackle it as a team. We believe that we are better prepared to take this country out of where it is dumped to a place that it is supposed to be”

“The South-South is the strength of PDP and will continue to be. We have been a strong pillar of PDP and it will be our great delight that PDP delivers as always. I truly believe that the time has come for PDP to rescue this nation and we need to work hard. We are confident with ourselves and our party that we will deliver come 2023”, said Okowa.

The Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign 2023, who is also the Governor of Sokoto State in his remarks said it was gratifying to see that the leaders and Stakeholders of the South-South Zone of the PDP were making spirited efforts to lead the “Rescue Nigeria” struggle from the front, maintaining that on Monday, October 10, 2022, Nigerians shall amplify their clamour for the PDP to return to power at the center.

Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Douye Diri of Bayelsa State in their seperate remarks, reaffirmed the positions of the stakeholders of the zone and assured of maximum support to ensure victory for PDP by 2023.

The Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Aniekan Akpan, who made remarks at the meeting, said that Akwa Ibom has never failed to deliver PDP and will do even more come 2023 because the people of state trust PDP to offer good governance.

Others who shared thoughts at the special converge included former Governors Liyel Imoke of Cross River State, Celestine Omehia of Rivers, Chief Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State, incoming Governor of Akwa Ibom State Pastor Umoh Eno, Chief Tom Ikimi, Senator Gershom Bassey, Senator George Sekibo, Senator Stella Omuh, among other stakeholders drawn from PDP across all six states in the geopolitical zone.

© PDP-AKS PUBLICITY SECRETARIAT