DUMO LULU-BRIGGS PLEDGES COMMITMENT TO GIRL CHILD DEVELOPMENT, AS NAWOJ, RIVERS CHAPTER, COMMENDS ACCORD GUBER CANDIDATE FOR GENDER FRIENDLY DISPOSITION

The standard bearer of Accord Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs has called for a collective commitment and dedication to the service of Rivers State, with specific emphasis on devoting quality attention to the girl child development in the state.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs shared his views about the development of the girl child while interacting in a courtesy call with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ Rivers State chapter, in Port Harcourt, on Sunday 9th October 2022.

A report by Nia’Bari Fakae, SA Media to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs disclosed that the Accord Rivers Gubernatorial flagbearer, pointed out to the NAWOJIANS, that even in his immediate family, by default he has already been conditioned to pay attention to the needs of the girl child, as he has three girls, whose needs he is obliged to meet, thus making him very aware of the necessities and opportunities they require.

He took the NAWOJ delegation down memory lane, by highlighting and reminding them, through tales of his personal ordeal as a young boy trying to get by on the streets of Port Harcourt, how life was way better in the Rivers State of old, even as he informed them that people were kind to each other in those days; children were parented by any parent they came across; and both indigenes and other inhabitants lived as one, as there was no care who was of what ethnicity.

Chief Dumo recalled that Rivers state was truly great and it’s citizens were proud, adding that public education was premium as the best minds, including foreign teachers, taught in public schools.

He then appreciated the love and vision of NAWOJ for singling him out as the only candidate who has fundamentally committed to meeting the needs of the women and the girl-child in the state, even as he promised a partnership that will ensure that Rivers Children and Women enjoy life in every way possible, as his government will certainly favor the women of the state.

In her comments earlier, the Chairman, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Conrade Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, who said the visit was to acquaint themselves and interact with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs on his vision of leading the state to enviable height, also lauded the Accord Rivers Guber candidate, describing him as a compassionate and benevolent Philanthropist, humanist and nationalist, whose giant strides in human capacity development and his numerous investment in futhering the course of humanity, have impacted positively on the lives of many and brought hope and succour to both Rivers people, Nigerians and particularly the girl children.

The meeting ended with reassurances of the Accord Gubernatorial candidate not to renege on his promises, if given the opportunity to serve.

Many NAWOJIANS, who spoke after the over one hour interactive session with Chief Dumo, were unanimous in their views that the meeting with the distinguished legal luminary and respected kalabari chief, was engaging and expository, as the vision driven business tycoon, let them into his store room of knowledge and shared his dreams cum vision he has for the state.

According to them, Chief Dumo Lulu-Brighs spoke convincingky and was precise with what he has to offer the state, even as they enthused that his words were soft and very sincere and his mein showed a man who was prepared for leadership and governance, adding that they saw in him, a man who understands the yearnings of the people, who has identified the problems of our geographical settlement as a state and has efficacious antidote for it.

They concluded with the following advice: “If we desire a progressive Rivers State, we must start thinking TECHNOPOLITICIANS.”

Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs received the NAWOJIANS in the company of his running mate Princess Mrs. Tambari Hilda Diedam-Karipko, the Director General of the campaign – Rt. Hon Iyk Oji, the Accord State chairman – Dr Nnanna Onyekwere, State party deputy chairman- Mr Jamabo Amabere, the media director of the campaign- Mr Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, and the deputy media director Mr Kalada Wilson.

Capturing the robust interactive session with the Women Journalists on his verified social media handles, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers Accord governoship flagbearer, aptly summarized the meeting thus:

Awesome Time with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ).

I had a great time with NAWOJ yesterday. I am inspired by driven women, and I was humbled when I heard them speak. I salute these brilliant professionals and their commitment to developing the Girl Child.

We should never neglect the girl-child as a society, because they get to nurture and grow the next generation.

I sincerely appreciate NAWOJ for considering me most worthy of all the candidates, for the partnership of the “Girl Child Advocacy” here in Rivers State. I am truly honored.

I thank the chairperson Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, and the entire executives and members of NAWOJ for the show of love and support, I will not forget.

I look forward to collaborating on other developmental projects for the Girl Child.

