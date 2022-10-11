DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL-CHILD; SAYS “THE FUTURE OF THE GIRL-CHILD BEGINS TODAY”

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Accord Rivers Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, has expressed his warm felicitations to all girl children on the auspicious celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the International day of the Girl-Child, declaring that “Tomorrow is now. The life of the Girl-Child begins today”.

It will be recalled that the first International day of the Girl-Child, was celebrated on October 11, 2012, after the United Nations General Assembly voted on December 19, 2011, to approve resolution 66/170, declaring October 11th 2012, as the first International Day of Girls.

The International day of the Girl-Child, focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their rights and the theme of this year’s celebration is: “Our time is now—our rights, our future.”

The felicitation was contained in a statement by Mr. Nia’Bari Fakae, SA to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, which noted that: “As we celebrate the girl-child today, let us all acknowledge that, Tomorrow is now, and thus there is no reason postpone the help the child needs. Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs has always been committed to the development and inclusivity of the female gender in Rivers State and beyond. Little wonder groups like NAWOJ and other social development bodies enjoy his patronage for girl child sensitization programs.

In his message titled “Tomorrow is Now! The Future of The Girl-Child Begins Today”, the Rivers Accord Gubernatorial Candidate, called for all in the state to join in growing the girl-child today to secure an assured tomorrow.

His message reads:

“Tomorrow is Now! The Future of The Girl-Child Begins Today”

Tomorrow is now for the girl-child, for whatever she becomes tomorrow is a fruit that was sown today. Our nation has been blessed with women that inspire greatness through their own success; mothers thriving as captains of Industry, business women and community leaders.

She that has emerged as great today, was once a girl child in need of protection, guidance and encouragement. I speak to this need as father with daughters, knowing that no attention paid in raising a girl-child is wasted, because he who raises a girl-child , raises a community.

We ought to have better opportunities for career and social development of our girls in the state, so they will have the confidence and requisite skills to contribute in growing the society. The time to create the avenues needed for them to thrive is now.

I call on all Rivers People to join in investing in the growth and development of the girl-child in Rivers State, and as this year is themed “Our time is now our rights, our future”, the time to groom the future is now.

Happy International Day of the Girl Child.

Ceaselessly yours,

Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

