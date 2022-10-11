11th October 2022

PRESS RELEASE

IDG: Rivers NAWOJ Calls For Investment On Girl Child Education

As Girls around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental wellness, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter has called for an intentional investment in the education of girls.

The association in a statement issued to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child noted that education of girls will eliminate all forms of predicaments faced by girls in our society.

Describing those predicaments as tragic, it regretted that girls with disabilities face additional barriers to accessing support, opportunities and services, stressing that Nigerian girls are resourceful, creative, and resilient.

NAWOJ noted that adolescent girls have shown that given the skills and the opportunities, they can be the changemakers driving progress in the society while building stronger support for all, including women, boys and men.

The association also maintained that girls are now and keen for leadership positions adding that time has come for all to harness their leadership potentials.

NAWOJ further called on Government at all levels to create and nurture spaces for Inclusion of adolescent girls in decision-making, while making deliberate efforts to increase resources for and investments in adolescent girls.

It also urged government and traditional institutions to encourage and assist all the organizations that prioritize well-being and quality education for the girls.

Rivers NAWOJ expressed belief that increased attention on issues that matter to girls amongst governments, policymakers and the general public, would open up more opportunities for girls to have their voices heard .

International Day of the Girl Child is an annual event that is commemorated on October 11th. It focuses on problems and challenges faced by girls, which are impediments to their well-being and achieving a better quality of life.

This year has “Our time is now: our rights our future”, as its theme.

Sign

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, Chairperson, Rivers State NAWOJ

Ngozi Anosike, Ph.D, Secretary